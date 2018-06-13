VP Mohadi’s brother dies

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

VICE President Kembo Mohadi’s brother, Cephas Bayane Malapela, has died.

He was 79.

Mr Malapela, a retired headmaster, succumbed to chest pains on Monday while admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

In an interview at the family house in Gwanda, VP Mohadi said his brother’s death was a huge loss to the family as he was a pillar of strength.

“My brother’s loss comes as a huge shock to the family because he was our pillar of strength as he was the eldest. We are trying to cope as a family and come to terms with his passing. I used to look up to him and he was my mentor. Whenever I had problems I would turn to him for advice. “I stayed with him for a long time while I was young and he is the one who brought me up. I’m in deep loss and I don’t know what to do now and who I will turn to now that he is gone,” he said

VP Mohadi said his brother started his teaching career in the 1960s and remained in the profession until he retired while holding the post of headmaster.

He worked in various schools in rural and urban Gwanda.

VP Mohadi said Mr Malapela was going to be buried on Saturday at his homestead in Ngoma area in Gwanda. He said his wife passed away last year and he is survived by five children.

“When my brother fell ill I stayed with him in Harare for four months and he was being attended to by specialists. He recovered but unfortunately he died after succumbing to chest pains,” he said.

In an interview during a visit to pay his condolences to the family, Zanu-PF Provincial Chairman for Matabeleland South Province, Cde Rabelani Choeni, said Mr Malapela’s death was not only a big blow to his family but to the entire province.

“As a province we have been saddened by Malapela’s death and we would like to pass our condolences to VP Mohadi and the entire family. We would like to say to them we are also at a loss because of this unfortunate event and we mourn with you. We knew Malapela as the brother who brought up the VP like a father. As a party we have also lost a valuable member that we worked well with. We also knew him as a great teacher and headmaster within thecommunity,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at Number L20 Jahunda Township in Gwanda. — @DubeMatutu