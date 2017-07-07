VP Mphoko bemoans timber looting

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko has said chiefs and MPs must ensure that locals benefit from resources in their areas.

The VP said this as he warned corrupt business people who loot timber from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North to enrich themselves at the expense of locals to stop their activities.

VP Mphoko made the remarks while officially commissioning a new settlement for Tsholotsho flood victims at Tshino Primary School on Monday.

He tasked Tsholotsho North Member of Parliament Professor Jonathan Moyo to make sure that people in the area benefit from their resources.

“We have timber here but people must know that it belongs to the people of Tsholotsho. I was disappointed when I was informed that there are people coming with haulage trucks to loot timber at the expense of our local people.

“This is what happened in Chiadzwa. The villagers in that area remained with nothing after people from other areas looted everything. We’ll not accept it in this province. The local MP and the traditional leaders must make sure that these greedy people don’t come here looting our resources,” said VP Mphoko.

He said authorities in Tsholotsho must help locals to establish factories to manufacture furniture for sale.

“We have been preaching about value addition and beneficiation. Even President Mugabe is always encouraging beneficiation, not only in gold but across the board.

“This is what we want to happen in Tsholotsho. We want a factory to be built so that locals can manufacture furniture and sell outside the province and outside the country. These business people can then come here and buy furniture from the villagers,” said VP Mphoko.

Villagers in Tsholotsho have over the years urged Tsholotsho Rural District Council to make sure that they are involved in the exploitation of their natural resources.

They have also demanded that the RDC consults them when making decisions on how to use proceeds from the sale of timber to safeguard the interests of locals.— @pamelashumba1