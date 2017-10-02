VP Mphoko decries abuse of ZACC

October 2, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter
VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday castigated the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly “looking at him” and concentrating on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan.

VP Mphoko, who described the commission as corrupt and useless, said in the eyes of the anti-graft body, only him and Prof Moyo are sinners.

He said he was concerned that ZACC was ignoring several cases of corruption and focusing on Prof Moyo just to serve the interest of some individuals.

ZACC has accused Prof Moyo of corruption in relation to the use of Zimdef funds and the matter is before the courts.

“ZACC is being abused. Looking at the way its operating, it’s not going to give Government the best results but it’s simply serving the interest of a few individuals. ZACC has simply become an instrument that’s being used to target certain people and this is unfortunate.

“I must express my concern about ZACC. I don’t think it’s capable of dealing with corruption in the country. As far as ZACC is concerned, the only sinner is Prof Moyo and myself because I ordered the release of Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) executives from police custody,” said VP Mphoko in an interview after a meeting with the white business community in Bulawayo yesterday.

He said the reason why he ordered the release of Zinara’s boss Moses Juma was because his arrest was unprocedural and some people wanted his post.

“We know very well that there are people who are stealing, smuggling gold into South Africa and other countries. There are people who are smuggling chrome out of this country. There are people who have fraudulently bought properties, including blocks of flats in South Africa when we’re suffering here.

“I’m asking myself who’s going to arrest these people if ZACC sees Prof Moyo as the only corrupt person in this country. Some people are actually being arrested for nothing and ZACC doesn’t care. All they want is to arrest Prof Moyo,” said VP Mphoko.

He said he was aware that some people in ZACC and other institutions were corruptly given jobs.

“It becomes difficult for us to believe these people who choose to chase one person in this whole country. We have illegal money changers crippling the economy. I’m told people bring new bond notes onto the streets to buy United States dollars.

“This is clear sabotage and these are the people that ZACC should look for not Jonathan or me. I’m strongly against the way ZACC operates because they have seriously corrupt elements among themselves,” said VP Mphoko.

He said it was important for the commission to be re-organised, especially the management, if corruption is to be tackled in an effective manner.

Recently, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe said fraud allegations raised by Anti-Corruption Commission against Prof Moyo were “lies”, adding that only President Mugabe has the prerogative of removing him from his post.—@pamelashumba1
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Mthwakazi

    I’m speechless. I refuse to dignify this with a response.

  • Msongelwa.

    Corruption has brought us this misery we find this country at, that’s why these gvnt officials refuse life style audits, plenty of Zanupf people are corrupt starting from their leader, good example is Obert Mpofu how did he manage to buy a Allied bank, many billions are stashed into offshore accounts, Mr Mgabe is failing to rein in his ministers because he is corrupt also so the country will continue to bleed , the country’s development will remain stagnant as long there are in power as they Continue to still what is remaining, 15 billion dollars went missing in Marange diamond fields since then no one has been brought to book, iqiniso ngelithi Mnu uMphoko akelicabangele isizwe kanti nxa lihlangene lapho kuPolitiburo lixoxani liyesabana ukuthi likhuzane ngoba intuthuthuko sokwabaliphupho njee emakhaya abantwana kabalazikholo bahamba kakhulu ukuze bathole isikholo esiseduzane 15km , eyamaClinic yona angifuni kuyiphatha kuzwisa usizi .

  • Mthwakazi

    If the arrest of ZINARA executives was unprocedural, Mphoko should have left that
    to the due process and not get involved. He was probably sent by the first lady to have those bosses released. They are covering up something for the first family. They know something corrupt that leads to the State House doorstep.

  • Msongelwa Dube

    So Cde Hon. VP is acknowledging that Jonah is corrupt but should not be arrested because he’s not the only corrupt bigwig? Very interesting G40 perspective!!!

  • Cetshwayo

    This is a joke, we all know that the entire Zanu PF government cannot be trusted…from Mgabe right to the lowest ranking Zanu pf official…