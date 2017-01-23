VP Mphoko demands Zanu-PF clean sweep in 2018

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ACTING President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday said Zanu-PF Bulawayo province should ensure that the party wins all the 12 Parliamentary seats in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Addressing the party’s provincial leadership at a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting at Davies Hall yesterday, Acting President Mphoko said every party member should work hard to mobilise people to vote for the party come 2018.

“We must all work hard towards one goal, which is winning all the Parliamentary seats in Bulawayo. The seats that are under Zanu-PF should be retained and those under MDC-T should be taken over by the ruling party.

Our MPs and the entire leadership in the province should make sure that the targets we’re setting today are achieved when we go for elections,” said the Acting President.

He castigated some party officials from other provinces for meddling and creating unnecessary divisions in Bulawayo.

“The people of Bulawayo should handle their own political affairs as a province. We don’t need assistance from people coming from other provinces. I received disturbing news that there are some people who’re setting conditions that all aspiring MPs should come through them because they have money.

“These people should not fool themselves and waste their time because as Bulawayo we don’t subscribe to that. There will be no allegiance by Bulawayo province to any outsider. We’ll work as a team in Bulawayo and we’ll achieve our goals,” he said.

Bulawayo’s provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu urged party members to unite as infighting in the provincial structures would not be tolerated.

“We want unity of purpose not infighting. I’ll not entertain factional reports from any party member but developmental reports that will take the party to higher levels.

“We’re now focussing on winning the elections. We must bear in mind that we can’t win if we’re divided. We also can’t win if we’re tribalists,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He urged the party’s youths to concentrate on their studies and advance their education so that they can be leaders in the future.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, Zanu-PF MPs as well as Central Committee members from the province.

