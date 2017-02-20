VP Mphoko launches election campaign

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Reporter

VICE President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday launched Zanu-PF’s door-to-door 2018 election campaign in Bulawayo.

Addressing the revolutionary party’s supporters at the launch in Entumbane suburb, the VP said it was possible for Zanu-PF to win all the seats in Bulawayo in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

He said it was important for Zanu-PF supporters to start conscientising the electorate about the party’s programmes to strengthen its structures and garner support.

“What is important for us is to reflect on what we must do as a party to make sure that Zanu-PF wins resoundingly all the seats in Bulawayo. It is imperative to support Zanu-PF in all its programmes as it is the embodiment of the values of the liberation movement.

“But for Zanu-PF to sweep clean all the seats in Bulawayo, as supporters you must go door-to-door mobilising people to join and vote Zanu-PF in the next election,” said VP Mphoko.

He said President Mugabe was a visionary leader who had people at heart. “The President, as you all know, has the people at heart and he is continuing the legacy that they mooted together with the late VP Nkomo. Now that VP Nkomo is departed and you are only left with the President, you must embrace him.

“He is yours and you must possess him and you must show this by voting Zanu-PF in the upcoming harmonised elections,” he said.

The VP said Zanu-PF supporters should remain resolute despite some of the party members having in the past defected to join Dr Simba Makoni’s Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn party.

“You should not get carried away by what has happened in the past that some of our members defected to join Mavambo/Kusile.

“They left Zanu-PF and indicated that they were going to join Mavambo/Kusile. They never said there were going to revive Zapu. They clearly indicated that they were joining Mavambo/Kusile which has fallen by the wayside,” he said.

Responding to questions from the gathering pertaining to a number of concerns affecting people, VP Mphoko who chairs the Organ for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration said:

“It has been agreed within the organ that every citizen has the right to securing registration documents such as birth certificates and national identity particulars.

“So, there is no reason for every eligible person not to secure a birth certificate or national identity card. In every part of the country, for instance in areas such as Lupane, Nkayi, Binga and Tsholotsho there will be mobile registration stations for citizens to secure those important documents,” he said.

