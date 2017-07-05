VP Mphoko opens new Tsholotsho settlement

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko on Monday commissioned the new settlement scheme in Tsholotsho for more than 300 families who were relocated after being displaced by floods early this year.

The floods destroyed infrastructure, roads, bridges and livestock and left hundreds of people homeless in most parts of the country with Tsholotsho being the most affected.

The 317 households had been staying at a temporary camp at Sipepa Hospital before being allocated stands at Tshino and Saudweni villages.

VP Mphoko also officiated at a graduation ceremony for 152 youths who completed national youth service training and launched an identification and registration programme to assist thousands of villagers in the district who do not have identity particulars.

He called on all ministries, departments and partners to be involved in the recovery plan for the people of Tsholotsho.

“Now that the affected villagers have been moved from Sipepa Camp and allocated family stands, this is a clarion call for us to work together and the local government ministry to accelerate the provision of decent accommodation to the villagers before the start of another rainy season.

“I’m glad that the ministry has since mobilised its technical staff in Matabeleland North Province and as they carry out this task they must not forget that a skills survey done here in Tsholotsho indicates that there are also skilled builders who can be hired to construct resilient infrastructure,” said VP Mphoko.

He said the Government will prioritise the construction of a school at the new settlement and provision of clean water and sanitation facilities.

“The provision of clean potable water remains a priority. The Government is already working with DDF to drill 12 boreholes whose water will eventually be reticulated to various corners of the settlement including our schools and clinics.

“I’m glad that the water, sanitation and hygiene at Tshino Primary School is in order notwithstanding that enrolment levels have increased from 500 to 900 pupils,” said VP Mphoko.

He expressed concern over the slow progress in the opening of access roads within the settlement due to the Kalahari sands in the area and urged officials on the ground to be resilient.

VP Mphoko urged Professor Jonathan Moyo, the local MP, other ministers and the CPU officials to continue working together to end the suffering of the people.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said Government was also focusing on flood victims in other areas such as Mberengwa, Bikita, Mashonaland East and Matabeleland South provinces.

He added that Government was grateful for the assistance received from China, Japan, Algeria, Namibia, Botswana and various partners in the country.

The villagers are housed in tents at their stands with each family expected to have a well built toilet, three roomed house, granary and kitchen.

A total of 164 toilet pits have been dug, lined up and built up to slab level.

The event was attended by Tsholotsho North MP, who is also Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Prof Moyo, Home Affairs Minister Cde Ignatius Chombo and his deputy Cde Obedingwa Mguni, Cde Kasukuwere, the Minister of Youth, indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Cde Patrick Zhuwao, the Registrar General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede, traditional leaders and senior officials from different departments.

@pamelashumba1