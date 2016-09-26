VP Mphoko tears into President Mugabe’s detractors

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

PRESIDENT Mugabe is in full control of the country and is doing his work as mandated, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko said yesterday.

His remarks follow a Constitutional Court application filed by the leader of a shadowy group Tajamuka/Sesijikile spokesperson and former MDC-T youth leader Promise Mkwananzi, who is seeking an order compelling President Mugabe to step down on allegations that he has failed to properly run the country.

In his application, Mkwananzi claims that President Mugabe is incapable of carrying out his work due to advanced age and was failing to properly execute some of his duties as stipulated in the country’s Constitution.

VP Mphoko described Mkwananzi as an ignorant young man, who had no idea of President Mugabe’s duties and the country’s electoral systems.

“I find it strange for someone to say President Mugabe is not doing his work. The President is fully in control of the country and he’s doing his work as expected as the Head of State.

“This young man called Mkwananzi is lost. He should not be blaming the President for what is happening in the country because he [the President] is a victim too. He should confront his uncles in Britain because they’re responsible for imposing sanctions on the country and brought a lot of suffering to the people of Zimbabwe,” said VP Mphoko, at an event where he donated 3 000 day old chicks to residents at Iminyela grounds.

He said Mkwananzi should wait for the 2018 elections if he wanted a change in the country’s leadership.

“The President works hard every day and performs his duties as expected. He works from Monday to Friday and attends Cabinet meetings. He also meets various envoys and attends to all other issues that need his attention. Mkwananzi has no idea what the President’s duties are and this is a wrong channel that he’s using. We elected President into power through elections in 2013. If he wants to rule this country or someone else to take over, he knows what to do in 2018,” said VP Mphoko.

The VP also slammed Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general Mr Victor Matemadanda for alleging that there was no democracy in the country.

During an interview with the Voice of America recently, Mr Matemadanda said when Zimbabwe fought the liberation struggle, it was against an unfair colonial system as opposed to a racial war.

He, however, said the same issues that Zimbabweans fought against are still prevailing in the country after independence.

VP Mphoko accused the war veteran of being a sell-out.

“It’s sad to hear people like Matemadanda turning against the President and calling for the Rhodesian government to come back. He’s a sell-out and what he’s doing is embarrassing,” said VP Mphoko.

Mkwananzi recently appeared in court in Harare for allegedly stoning VP Mphoko’s Choppies supermarket in Harare together with 20 others.

Mkwananzi and his accomplices reportedly moved around the central business district where they approached members of the public standing in queues at various banks and told them that there was no money in banks because VP Mphoko “was a thief.”

They alleged that the Vice President was stealing cash from banks to sustain his Choppies supermarkets and to pay hotel bills at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

Mr Matemadanda is part of a group of war veterans who were arrested recently for allegedly undermining the President’s authority.

@pamelashumba1
  • Amai veZimbabwe(PhD)

    The nation needs continuity, not uncertainty.

    President Mugabe is in full control and he’s not going anywhere.

    God will decide when the President’s rule will end, not traitorous sellouts.

    And when God decides to call His Excellency to His side, there is only one possible successor: Her Excellency Amai President Dr Grace Mugabe.

    You see, we all know leaders are chosen by God; and God who chooses His glorious son Robert Gabriel Mugabe to rule Zimbabwe for 36+ years will certainly choose His beautiful daughter Grace Mugabe to continue His rule on Earth.

    • Symbol

      You should get laid maybe you’ll think like a human being.

    • eymein

      Eeeeey -Mein

    • Volcanic Eruption

      RUBBISH.

  • Comrade Andropov

    When will this spineless idiot called Mphako, tear into the economy and provide the promised 2 million jobs?

  • Roscoe

    What,s with this Mphoko and day old chicks?

    • blarazonke

      I guess they are extorting them from that Masvingo white farmer whose farm has been a target by Muzembi. Imagine such an old fellow going around donating chicks!!! Thats a concillors job. No wonder Bob will not resign..

      • ntaka

        the chicks will keep the people occupied as a project, this is good but he has to also donate chick feed as it is expensive, if we keep our own chickens we will not rely on imported chickens. Prophets are foreseeing world war three, we better grow our own food

        • blarazonke

          Kkkkk, may be the prophets are watching Al Jazerra too much.

      • Roscoe

        Wouldn’t dare doubt that…

  • bulawayo born

    Mphoko we want jobs, not amatsiyane

  • GodlawayoOmnyama

    Kodwa Mphoko kathi unjani vele wena, but what can I expect from Zanu pf leader they were breastfed by the same woman, nowonder they agree on everything

    • nyikayaramba

      mahlabayithwale,when the 5th brigade killed people,mphoko was a cio.dd you know this? That is why he had spine to remove another cio by the name mashingaidze.his hands are bloody too.thanks to Cunninham for the chickens.Amai vezimbabwe needs to be sent to mental illness drug starved Ingutsheni hospital.

      • GodlawayoOmnyama

        I have heard and researched about this Mphoko guy, unimpressive liberation war credentials and shady association to the notorious CIO and his unexplained absence in Zim politics during the Gukurahundi era, I know he does not feel the same pain we feel as Ndebeles. Amai ve Zimbabwe is a clown that one, siyamyeka nje ehlanya loyo

  • Buffalojump

    Don’t expect things to change in Zimbabwe. Never. The way it is now is what the people want. There will never be a change. It is the Zimbabwe’s people’s patience that will allow the Dynasty to remain.
    Don’t argue , the people have choosen.

  • CHOKUDA

    Mpokho you are confused we all know that the older you become the thinking capacity goes down to zero,you need to come up with something tangible to show that you are better than ngwena ,otherwise stay with chicken rearing policy for the nation,which does not create employment.My grandmothers hobby is rearing chicken.

  • kk

    Kkkkkkkk kkkkkkkk! The chicken VP! At least it’s better, the crocodile doesn’t give away anything, even the proverbial crocodile tears!

    • Roscoe

      Hahaha

  • kk

    He conveniently forgot to tear into Khama! Khama’s hard truths, very difficult to discredit!

  • Vusa Moyo

    Hypocrite. If the president is in full control, why blame the British? If a victim, then he is incapacitated and cant lead the country. Anyone renembers how zim used to tick under sanctions during smith’s regime?

  • MSAKANDA

    It is true Mr Vice President the guy does not know the president duties i know the president is a hard worker and i support him but if someone has a different view from yours it does not mean he or she is a sellout. Who did he sell the country to. If a mother or a son has got a different idea from that of his father should the father chase the person away or he should listen and address the problem. Only children who destroy the family are expelled

  • Department 6

    I think Promise is more interested in the ‘effectiveness’ in conduct of the duties.
    Any 1 can be president