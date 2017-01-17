War vets children safe from school fees exclusion

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has directed primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions not to turn away war veterans’ children for non-payment of fees.

Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube yesterday said treasury had made a commitment to pay the fees so children should be allowed to attend classses.

War veterans have been submitting stamped letters from their respective provincial offices confirming that the fees for their children are paid by Government but school authorities, especially boarding schools have been sending away their children for non-payment of fees. The same has been happening at tertiary institutions hence the new Government directive.

Government policy is that no pupils should be sent home for non-payment of fees but instead school authorities should take legal action against defaulting parents or guardians. The schools and tertiary institutions have over the years been defiant and continue sending pupils and students home for non-payment of fees.

Rtd Col Dube said he held a meeting with the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora, the acting Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Cde Makhosini Hlongwane as well as the acting Minister of Finance and Economic Development Dr Sydney Sekeramayi last week and they agreed that children of war veterans should not be sent home for non-payment of fees as Government was mobilising the required resources

“It is common knowledge that the Zimbabwean economy is not performing at its optimum capacity and the Government has not been able to meet its financial obligations. Among these obligations is the payment of school fees for the children of war veterans,” said Rtd Col Dube.

“We agreed that Treasury had already allocated funds to meet Government’s constitutional obligation of paying fees for war veterans’ children. Pending the release of the funds by Treasury, heads of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions and Vice Chancellors of our universities are strongly requested not to turn away students whose fees have not yet been paid as it will be against Government directive.”

Rtd Col Dube said parents of pupils and students were being requested to understand the predicament the Government finds itself in and to assist by feeding children if they are not catered for by educational institutions.

The Minister said parents would be reimbursed once treasury has made the payments.

“The four Ministers concerned also agreed to continue their consultations until a long lasting solution is found, “said Rtd Col Dube.

