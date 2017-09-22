War vets elect new executive

Cde George Mlala

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has elected a new national executive committee that will lead the organisation to elections in December.

The change of guard was announced at a press conference in Harare on Wednesday.

Cde Patrick Nyaruwata chairs the national executive committee.

“The committee of the national executive has unanimously elected new leadership at the top hierarchy which will spearhead the preparation for the elections to take place during the month of December,” said Cde Nyaruwata.

“On the position of the chairmanship of this organisation, Cde Patrick Nyaruwata will be the chairman of the committee, deputised by Cde George Mlala.

The political commissar will be Cde Samuel Mazhamba. We elevated the secretary-general, who was deputy secretary, Cde Michael Mapfumo to be the substantive secretary-general of the organisation.”

He said other positions would remain as elected at congress in Masvingo in 2014.

This means that Cde Robert Ncube retains the treasurer’s post.

Speaking at the same event, Cde Mlala said: “As members of the national executive selected on November 16, 2014 at Masvingo general congress, we fully acknowledge that the selection process was held under the executive order issued by the Zanu-PF First Secretary and Patron of the ZNLWVA, Cde Mugabe.

“It is therefore in our capacity to also fully comprehend that at the moment ZNLWVA’s constitution remains suspended until the resolutions made at the general congress are fully resolved. It is at this meeting that the new national executive, as from November 16, 2014, was charged with amending the constitution to cater for the various problems that are affecting our association,” he said.

Cde Mlala branded the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led war veterans “rogue elements”.

“Therefore, as the national executive, we refuse to be led by rogue elements who have been expelled from the party and have of late, not shown any remorse but rather vowed to join retrogressive elements sponsored by our erstwhile enemies.

“We also in this same vein bar the fugitive Douglas Mahiya from representing our organisation in any capacity. We are fully aware of his dubious co-option into the structures of the national executive.”

 
