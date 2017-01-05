‘WAR VETS FUEL ZANU-PF STRIFE’ – VP Mnangagwa slams rogue ex-freedom fighters

From George Maponga in BIKITA

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa (top left) yesterday slammed a clique of war veterans for trying to “stoke unnecessary succession fires” within Zanu-PF ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The rogue elements among the ex-freedom fighters are fuelling the debate despite the fact that all ruling party provinces throughout the country and organs have already overwhelmingly endorsed President Mugabe as its sole candidate for the polls.

The Acting President said all genuine war veterans were supposed to abide by the “sacred and long standing code’’ that politics led the gun not the other way round.

His rebuke was in reference to a group of leaders within the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association led by expelled Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa who have been pushing a secessionist agenda in Zanu-PF ahead of next year’s polls.

Five ZNLWVA executive members accused of denigrating President Mugabe were recently removed from remand by a Harare magistrate in their case where they are being accused of undermining the authority of the President. The five are Messers Douglas Mahiya, Francis Nhando, Victor Matemadanda, Headman Moyo and Hoyini Samuel Bhila.

Zanu-PF provinces passed a resolution at last year’s 16th ruling party National Annual People’s conference held in Masvingo endorsing President Mugabe as the ruling party’s presidential candidate in next year’s harmonised elections.

Mr Mutsvangwa and his group have since been expelled from the ruling party but still continue to try and influence developments in the revolutionary party.

Addressing thousands of ruling party supporters at Gwindingwi High School grounds at Nyika Growth in Bikita where he was officially unveiling Cde Beauty Chabaya as the ruling party candidate for the January 21 Bikita West parliamentary by-election, Acting President Mnangagwa warned ruling party supporters against following wayward war veterans.

“As we go for the 2018 elections let me make it very clear that all the 10 Zanu PF provinces in this country have endorsed President Mugabe as our presidential candidate. However, there are some five or six war veterans who have lost the way. They are rushing to the Press saying what ever they want but they were expelled from the party,’’ he said.

“Some of us joined the liberation struggle in the early 1960s and we know that the code has always been that the party is supreme, the party commands the gun, it’s not the gun that commands the party,’’ he added.

The Acting President said all genuine war veterans were members of Zanu-PF save for a few rotten apples.

“It’s not all the war veterans who are wayward and rogue so do not run away when you come across them, the party of all genuine war veterans is Zanu-PF [but] of course there are a few ones who are lost. So if you hear a war veteran saying the gun commands the party ignore them,’’ added the Acting President.

He hailed the people of Bikita West for coming out in large numbers for the star rally, saying the capacity crowd was affirmation that Zanu-PF was the dominant political force in Zimbabwe.

Acting President Mnangagwa mocked local opposition parties describing them as perennial election losers and Zanu-PF bridesmaids who would continue to watch from the sidelines with the ruling party in the driving seat of power.

“I am very happy with the high attendance at this rally and tomorrow (Thursday) I will be phoning the President from where he is telling him that the Bikita West seat is firmly in Zanu-PF’s bag, thank you the people of Bikita West.’’

He reminded the people of Bikita West about the pain and suffering experienced for Zimbabwe to attain independence from British colonists in 1980 saying Zimbabweans were supposed to stick to the ruling party as a way of paying homage to both living and fallen heroes of the independence war.

Bikita West, added Acting President Mnangagwa, was supposed to remain under Zanu-PF control and help maintain the ruling party’s total dominance of the Masvingo political scene.

Turning to food shortages obtaining from last farming season’s crippling drought, the Acting President reiterated that no one would die of hunger, adding that the country had eight months’ supply of maize.

He said as of the end of last year the country had imported and distributed about 643 000 tonnes of maize to alleviate the effects of the 2015/16 farming season’s El-Nino induced drought that left millions in need of food aid countrywide.

“President Mugabe has always made it a point that he does not want anyone to starve and as chairman of the task-force responsible for importing food, I want to tell you today that we have eight months’ supply of maize, which means without touching anything we have enough food to last us up to August this year.’’

“We have about 322 000 tonnes of grain in our Strategic Grain Reserve right now and together with the maize that is awaiting shipment into the country from ports such as Beira and in countries such as South Africa and Zambia, there are sufficient stocks of food for the nation,’’ added the Acting President.

He said areas currently experiencing food shortages countrywide should lay the blame on the leadership there which was not knocking soon enough on the door of central government for food supplies.

“When distributing food aid people should not be asked to produce membership cards for their political parties. The qualification for one to get food aid is just being a Zimbabwean so please let’s bear in mind that our President wants every Zimbabwean to get food aid irrespective of political affiliation,’’ he said.

The Acting President urged the people of Bikita West to exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming by-election and help preserve the country’s hard-won independence. He said the by-election was a dress rehearsal for next year’s elections, saying leaders were servants of the people.

e urged Cde Chabaya to start seriously looking into the problems of people in Bikita West with particular emphasis on roads, boreholes among other basic infrastructure that impinged on the lives of the common man and woman.

In his address Zanu-PF political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, said the ruling party was confident of romping to victory in Bikita West saying opposition parties would not withstand the Zanu-PF juggernaut.

He urged Zanu-PF leaders at lower-tier levels to spread the gospel of the ruling party in Bikita West ahead of the last star rally scheduled for January 18. Zanu-PF politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe, said the record attendance at the rally was testimony that the ruling party was a people’s party.

The Bikita West parliamentary by-election will see Cde Chabaya battling it out for the right to represent the constituency with five other candidates.

Besides Cde Chabaya, others eyeing the Bikita West parliamentary seat are former Zanu-PF youth leader Mr Kudakwashe Gopo who will be representing the Zimbabwe People First led by Dr Joice Mujuru together with Mr Madock Chivasa who is the national spokesperson of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

Others are Mr Terence Makumbo of the little-known Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), an Independent candidate Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri together with former Bikita West legislator Mr Heya Shoko, who is also standing as an independent. The by-election will be held to fill a vacancy left after the incarceration of former Member of Parliament for the constituency Munyaradzi Kereke.

The rally was attended by top ruling party officials in Masvingo among them Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke, Masvingo provincial affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa and Zimbabwe Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira.