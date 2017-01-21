Warriors back in Libreville

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors have relocated back to the Gabonese capital, Libreville, for their last and crunch Group B qualifier against Tunisia set for Stade de l’Amitié Sino on Monday night.

It’s a must win for the Warriors if they are to avoid touching down at the Harare International Airport on Wednesday next week and watch the rest of the tournament from the comfort or even discomfort of their homes.

Both Group B matches will be played at the same time (9PM) with the other pitting group winners Senegal and Algeria.

Runners up in the group will most likely face Cameroon who are favourites to emerge as Group A winners in the quarter-finals on January 28 while Senegal square up with tournament hosts Gabon.

“Yes we are already here, but it’s far too hot and humid compared to Franceville,” said head of delegation and Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda.

The Warriors need to beat Tunisia by any scoreline and hope that their other second spot rivals Algeria fail to beat the Lions of Teranga, who are not only yet to lose a match but also concede.

Warriors manager Sharif Mussa said chances of progressing are still there and hinted at a possible new look side to face Tunisia. “Well the coach will look at all his areas and decide accordingly, chances are still there. We got to beat Tunisia,” said Mussa.

The victory though might prove not enough if Algeria pull their own shocker and grind a result against Senegal.

Africa and the rest of the world might witness a team being knocked out or promoted via the drawing of lots on Monday evening if Zimbabwe beat Tunisia by 2-0 while Algeria win 1-0 over Senegal.

The two teams will be tied on goals scored, goal difference and points. That will leave no option other than the last tiebreaker criteria — drawing of lots.