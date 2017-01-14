WARRIORS BEGIN HUNT

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Warriors begin their hunt for glory in the 2017 edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations against a seemingly deadly opponent when they take on Algeria in the opening match of Group B at the Stade de Franceville in Gabon tomorrow.

The rest of the Southern region has rallied its support behind the Warriors as they are the only team from the region in the finals with the recently inaugurated Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa urging the team to fully represent the region not Zimbabwe alone.

“Go Warriors go, this is a cheer up call for you guys to fully represent the region not Zimbabwe alone. Please stay calm, play your game and I am confident you will make all in the region proud,” said Chiyangwa in a brief statement yesterday.

Chiyangwa, who is also the Zifa president, is expected to fly from Germany today in time for the opening match of the tournament pitting hosts Gabon and Guinea Bissau at 6PM.

He will join his deputy Omega Sibanda who is the head of delegation for Zimbabwe.

Warriors’ manager Sharif Mussa said the boys are ready for the encounter and eager to post a win, which will surely send shock waves across Africa and abroad as some have already predicted a win for the Desert Foxes, what with their star player Riyad Mahrez, recently crowned BBC African Football of the Year 2016.

“Real business is here now and the boys are taking this game, as they should, very seriously and want to win it,” said Mussa.

He expressed satisfaction with the psychological preparedness of the boys while also dismissing any stage fright fears.

“They are well focused psychologically and I hope and pray that they continue and while I cannot tell now whether they have any stage fright or not, those signs are not there at all, the game against Cameroon assisted us,” said the manager.

He said there were no injury worries with the final team set to be announced tomorrow, the day of the match.

The two nations have met five times, Algeria winning twice, Zimbabwe once while the other and last two encounters ended in draws.

The first clash was 28 years ago on June 6, 1989 in a World Cup qualifier that was won by the Desert Foxes 3-0 and the return leg in Harare was on June 25 of the same year where a Stanley Ndunduma penalty was not enough to hand the hosts a win as the Algerians chalked a 2-1 victory.

They were not to meet again until 15 years later at the 2004 Afcon finals where the Warriors registered a 2-1 through goals by the late legendary Adam Ndlovu in the 64th minute and Joel Luphahla’s 70th strike.

Hocine Achiou beat Tapuwa Kapini, in goal for the Warriors, in the 72nd minute. On June 20 of the same year the Algerians held Zimbabwe to a one all draw in a 2006 World Cup qualifier and the return leg on June 19, 2005 saw the two sides sharing the spoils 2-2.

Probable starting lineup for Zimbabwe

Tatenda Mkuruva,Hardlife Zvirekwi, Costa Nhamoinesu, Elisha Muroiwa, Onesimo Bhasera, Danny Phiri, Willard Katsande, Khama Billiart, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Tendai Ndoro