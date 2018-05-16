Warriors Cosafa camp begins next week

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup is expected to go into camp next week in Harare to fine tune for the defence of the title they won last year.

They will start camp on May 24 until their departure for Polokwane, Limpopo province, for the tournament. Zimbabwe get the ball rolling on June 2 against the winner of Group B comprising Angola, Botswana, Mauritius and Malawi.

“We go into camp in Harare on May 24 and thereafter depart for the tournament. We have a few challenges like some of the players having key matches after our camp day.

“Tino Kadewere and Costa Nhamoinesu have matches on May 27, while Tafadzwa Kutinyu’s Tanzanian side Singida have a cup final on June 2 and I have just been in touch with the club owners, who suggested that he flies straight to South Africa soon after the game,” said Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare.

He also revealed that talisman Knowledge Musona was injured and had a programme that he was following as part of his rehabilitation process and remained hopeful that he will be part of the squad.

Another key player on the injury list is Teenage Hadebe as well as Kuda Mahachi, who is receiving treatment at Orlando Pirates where he is headed to next season.

“Besides the injury worries, other challenges include the issuance of passports for the British brigade and we are racing against time to have the matter sorted because we have to submit our 20-member list in five days’ time,” said Mpandare.

He said in the event that the paperwork goes beyond the deadline day and those injured fail to recover before May 20, they will have to rope in other players since they called 32 into camp.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa says he wants to use the tournament as part of his squad’s blending for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers, which resume in September, because he won’t get another chance to see his men in action in a competitive match.

Cosafa 2018 provisional squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Chang Mariyoni (Triangle).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kelvin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Jameson Mukombwe (FC Platinum), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City), Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Honest Moyo (Highlanders), Adam Chicksen (Bradford city)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Andy Rinomhota (Reading), Kundai Benyu (Oldham Athletic), Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Singida United), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF), Kelly Lunga (Bonner SC), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City)