WARRIORS FINALLY OFF

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

AFTER an explosive weekend during their labour dispute with Zifa came to boiling point, the Warriors were yesterday back to their jovial selves as they flew out of Harare for their African Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon.

It might have been a low key farewell, compared to the fun and pomp that characterised the departures of the classes of 2004 and 2006 but the atmosphere appeared to have done little to dampen their spirits as they left Harare International airport for Yaoundé, Cameroon, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Only a handful of people who included some Zifa councillors and the players’ parents were on hand to bid the team farewell.

Among the parents at the airport were the mothers of forwards Mathew Rusike and Tinotenda Kadewere, with the latter’s wife also present.

Coach Callisto Pasuwa who had a busy weekend trying to play the diplomat’s role together with team manager Sharif Mussa, as tempers often boiled over the dispute insisted his charges had now put all the problems behind them.

With their row with Zifa over outstanding allowances and the bonuses to be paid for the Gabon campaign settled, the Warriors left the capital in three batches.

The first crew included African Footballer of the Year runner-up Khama Billiat, goalkeepers Tatenda Mukuruva and Takabva Mawaya and defender Elisha Muroiwa departed in the morning via South Africa.

Pasuwa headlined the larger contingent that had the bulk of the players and his lieutenants, who were to stop over in Addis Ababa for the night.

Skipper Willard Katsande and Czech-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu then followed later in the afternoon, also going through Johannesburg from where they will connect to West Africa.

The players only resolved to travel yesterday after Zifa, the Government and the sponsors – NetOne – settled the impasse with the parties agreeing that they would be paid the $5 000 appearance fees per match as well as their local

Pasuwa said he was convinced the players had now turned their focus on the mission at hand with the coach also shifting his sights to their international friendly against the Indomitable Lions tomorrow.

“I am looking forward to the friendly match against Cameroon which we should be able to assess a number of things from these players.

“The boys have assured me they are focused on that match as well as the tournament now and there is not going to be any standoff in Yaoundé or Gabon.

“So I am sure everything has been sorted out now and we are ready for the tasks ahead.

“Everyone is around, Khama returned home yesterday, so I am looking at having a workout once everyone arrives in Yaoundé before we play Cameroon,” said Pasuwa.

The Warriors coach is also mulling a practice match, which will be an unofficial friendly between Democratic Republic of Congo and his charges, a day or two after their game against Cameroon.

DRC have been camping in Cameroon ahead of their Group C matches against Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco.

Versatile AS Vita Club player Oscar Machapa, who made it into the squad despite not having played in the qualifiers was happy that his hard work in the DRC had been recognised.

“It’s a good feeling to represent your country.

“It’s every player’s dream and I feel so blessed that I am going to represent my country. We have got a big job and we will try our level best to come up with positive results.

“Every player wishes to play at such type of tournaments and everyone is geared to do their best, who knows maybe some of the players might even get better deals,” Machapa said.

The former Moroka Swallows player reckoned that the purple patch he has hit for AS Vita earned him recognition from Pasuwa. He appeared to have lost hope of being recalled to the national team.

“I believe if you work hard, definitely you will be rewarded and I think it came at the right time and I have been rewarded.

“I want to continue from where I left at club level.

“I am in the right space enjoying my football at the club level where I am also being appreciated,” said Machapa.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who is also at home in defence, said he is unfazed that they will meet the continent’s top five teams in Group B qualifiers.

“Playing with the heavyweights will give us confidence to try and gauge ourselves where we stand. We are not just going there to push time, if they win it will be a credit but they will have to sweat for it because we are going to give them a tough time,” he said.

Maritzburg forward Evans Rusike also said he was excited to be part of Zimbabwe’s squad making their third appearance at the continental showcase.

“I was so happy to be among the best 23. I am privileged to be part of the team and I am happy. It is more like a spotlight and a marketing chance.

So I also want to go there and showcase my type of play and how Zimbabwe plays as a country.

“I can only thank God for giving me this talent. I would to also like to pay tribute to my family and people who are close to me who have been motivating me in my career,” he said.

The 26-year-old forward said he has to continue working hard in the team where he faces stiff competition from established strikers such as Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi and Tendai Ndoro.

“I am not afraid of competition if someone is better he should play but if I am also proving to be better then I should get a chance,” said Rusike.

The Warriors are expected to hold the nation spellbound as Pasuwa’s men battle to become the first Zimbabwean side to go beyond the group stage at the National Cup.