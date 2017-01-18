Warriors get bonuses

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE Warriors were each paid $3 000 on Monday morning for the 2-2 draw in the opening Group B match of the Total African Cup of Nations against Algeria.

Zifa dismissed as baseless and malicious social media reports that the players staged a mini-revolt yesterday morning and refused to train until their demands were met. Some reports even suggested that the boys threatened not to fulfil tomorrow’s crunch encounter against Africa’s number one team Senegal.

“The players were paid their $3 000 on Monday morning and they are all happy and highly motivated. Our training schedules are still going on as planned and saw us having a practice match against a top Gabonese club Mangasport, who are presently second on the table. It’s unfortunate that we have people who take pleasure at spreading lies to the detriment of our country,” said Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda, who is also the Zimbabwe head of delegation at the Afcon.

The training match ended 2-2, with Zimbabwe getting their goals from defenders Lawrence Mhlanga and Teenage Hadebe.

The players have so far received about $22 000 each in allowances since their departure for a friendly match against Cameroon.

According to an agreement between Zifa and the players signed on January 7, the players are paid a daily foreign allowance of $400, match appearance fees of $5 000 per group stage game and winning bonuses of $6 000 per game.

Upon qualification per each stage, the Caf proceeds shall be shared at 60 percent to Zifa and 40 percent to the players, with appearance fees and winning bonuses escalated at $2 000 per stage.

The Warriors are already guaranteed of sharing $190 000 if they bow out at the group stage as the last in the group, while a third place finish will see them sharing $230 000.

Sibanda said morale was high in camp and the players were looking forward to tomorrow night’s clash against Senegal.

“It has been quite hot here during the day, but cool in the evenings, so we hope to do well on Thursday. I also want to encourage the nation to wear green colours because the team will wear the green Mafro jersey,” said Sibanda.

History favours Zimbabwe tomorrow as the two teams have met seven times, with the Warriors recording four wins while the Lions of Teranga have three victories.

Senegal have, however, won the last two encounters by identical 2-0 score lines, winning in 1999 in the Afcon qualifiers and in 2006 in their Group D encounter at the Afcon finals.

Zimbabwe’s last of the four wins was recorded on July 31, 1991, in Harare when a goal apiece by Peter Ndlovu and Agent Sawu condemned the visitors to a 2-1 loss in front of a strong 40 000 crowd.