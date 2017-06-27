Warriors run riot. . . Thrash Mozambique 4-0

From Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Maruleng, South Africa

Mozambique 0-4 Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE started their 2017 campaign of the Cosafa Castle Cup on a sluggish note but turned on the power in the second half to completely dismantle their opponents Mozambique at a freezing Moruleng Stadium in North West province, South Africa, yesterday.

A late first half goal by co-skipper Ovidy Karuru two minutes before half time must have calmed the nerves of the Zimbabwe technical bench led by Sunday Chidzambwa who had painfully watched their boys take turns to miss scoring opportunities.

Karuru scored his second in the 64th minute with the four-time Cosafa Castle Cup winners getting their third goal from a beautifully taken set piece by Ocean Mushure in the 77th minute.

Debutant Blessing Majarira justified the technical team’s faith in him when he rose from the bench late in the game to score the rampaging Warriors’ fourth goal two minutes into added time.

Zimbabwe could have ended the evening on five goals had the second assistant referee Matheus Kanyanga not shockingly flagged a Knox Mutizwa goal for offside at the hour mark.

“I am happy with the win although we could have scored more had we utilised the many chances that came our way,” said Chidzambwa in his post-match interview.

Zimbabwe got off the blocks the more purposeful side but could not break the ice despite enjoying territorial advantage as well as the most following from the vociferous group of supporters who braved the chilly weather.

In the 10th minute Leeroy Mavunga shook his head in disbelief when his shot on the run continued going airborne away from the visitors’ goal.

Mozambique were then forced to make an injury forced substitution in the 13th minute by pulling out Yannik Infante for Danilo Muze. Zimbabwe kept on bombarding their opponents but it was instead Mozambique who almost stole the lead in the 35th minute when Marufo Baicha’s swinging shot was punched back into play by an alert George Chigova.

With the first half clock ticking away, the floodgates were opened thanks to a defence splitting pass from Gerald Takwara that released Karuru who intelligently rounded off a drawn out Antonio Joao Muquetua.

The second half began with Mozambique making their second substitution, taking out Mamo Saide for Milton Gulube whose presence brought life into the Mozambique team.

However Gulube’s industry was never complemented by his teammates who constantly lost possession unnecessarily and in one of those moments the ball fell onto Takwara who quickly released Mutizwa and the on loan Bidvets striker buried it home and celebrated, albeit briefly as the assistant had his flag up.

There was, however, no denying Karuru his second from a well taken corner kick by Leeroy Mavunga and the gates were opened.

Zimbabwe were awarded a freekick 35 metres outside the opponents’ box and up stepped the left footed Mushure to bury it home.

Teams

Mozambique: Antonio Joao Muquetua, Yannik Miguel Infante( Danilo Muze 13th min), Francisco Simbine, Stelio Teca, Abilio Moucuona, Mamo Saide( Milton Gulube 46thmin), Nelson Divrassone, Marufo Baicha, Scander Matimbe, Shelton Jose Dava (Joao Simango 63rd min) Hermengildo Capena,

Zimbabwe: George Chigova, Ocean Mushure, Erick Chipeta Jameson Mukombwe, Jimmy Tigere, Talent Chawapiwa (Blessing Majarira 80th min),Gerald Takwara, Leeroy Mavunga (Raphael Manuvire 81st min) Ovidy Karuru, Knox Mutizwa( Michelle Katsvairo 62ndmin), Liberty Chakoroma