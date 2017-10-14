‘We cant afford to lose points’

Mukudzei Chingwere in ZVISHAVANE

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza says his charges can no longer afford to drop points as they prepare for a potentially explosive league duel against resurgent Highlanders at Barbourfields tomorrow.

The Platinum miners are on 53 points, three points behind early pacesetters Dynamos who are in action today against legendary coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

A win in Bulawayo will keep the Zvishavane miners in the hunt for the elusive league crown.

After yesterday’s workout at Mandava, Mapeza looked confident that his charges can collect maximum set of points in Bulawayo.

“We need to keep on pushing. At this stage of the season we can no longer afford to lose points, we need to be winning our matches to keep pace with those who are above us.

“In all the matches we play, we want to win all the matches we play and when we train the motivation is always the same of winning all the matches we play.

“It is going to be a massive game for us, playing against them at their home ground is always big. This time they are coming from a big win against Chicken Inn and it will not be an easy game,” he said.

Yesterday their goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, who has of late been in impeccable form that has kept the miners in the title hunt, was rewarded by his side when he was voted the player of the month for his team.

Since relegating Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari to the bench, Magalane has played six league matches and conceded only one goal, a header drilled in by Goodwin Goriyati for Caps United.

“I am very happy for him. In the matches that he has played he has played very well and if he keeps his feet on the ground he has a lot of potential.

“But he is still very young and people are now talking a lot about him especially you guys (journalist) that will disturb his development. He will start thinking he is the best goalkeeper on the land.

“So let us give him time so that he develops well into a better player without pressure,” said Mapeza.

In the reverse fixture the platinum miners and the Bulawayo giants played to a 1-1 stalemate in Zvishavane.

Mapeza’s men will also be buoyed by the fact that his charges have collected maximum points at Emagumeni against Bosso in their previous two seasons with identical 2-1 wins.