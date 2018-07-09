We will apprehend White City bombers: VP Chiwenga

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (retired) has once again assured Zimbabweans that those behind the terrorist attack at White City Stadium in Bulawayo two weeks ago targeted at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other top Zanu-PF leaders, will be brought to book.

He said security arms were investigating the bombing and perpetrators of the cowardly act will be brought to book.

Addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Kuwadzana, Harare, yesterday, VP Chiwenga said people should observe peace all the time.

“You all saw what happened at White City Stadium in Bulawayo,” he said.

“That is not what we expect in Zimbabwe. It is something that we condemn in the strongest terms. These terrorists will be apprehended. The police and other security arms are investigating the matter and eventually the perpetrators will be arrested because they have nowhere to hide.

They injured innocent people, 49 of them and two have since died. Some are still in hospital including our Vice President (Cde Kembo Mohadi) and our national chairman (Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri). Why do you do such heinous things? To benefit what? We want peace and unity in our country.”

VP Chiwenga, who was accompanied by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Cleveria Chizema, outlined Zanu-PF’s economic vision after the July 30 general elections.

He said President Mnangagwa’s administration was prioritising development ahead of politics and sloganeering.

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa recently opened a Women’s bank and a youth bank to capacitate women and young people to start business projects.

He said soon the President will soon commission the $4, 2 billion Karo Resources platinum project in Chegutu.

“We are coming to you with our Manifesto which is straight forward. It outlines what President Mnangagwa plans to do after the July 30 elections. After the elections we will start to implement all the things we promised that we are opening Zimbabwe for business. I urge you to vote wisely in the coming elections to ensure development of our country.

“Eighteen years of isolation had stagnated development. In just six months, President Mnangagwa and his administration has secured about $17 billion worth of investment commitment.

“Only last week the President commissioned the $1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project for Unit 7 and 8 that is going to employ more than 3 000 people. Every week we continue to open industries and retooling them.

That is what we want in order to develop our country,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged people to vote for President Mnangagwa and all Zanu-PF candidates.

VP Chiwenga said those moving around urging people to vote for the President alone were enemies of the revolutionary party.