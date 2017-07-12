Wear Zim locals urged

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMPAPERS Television Network (ZTN) has partnered with local fashion designers for what they have dubbed the Wear Zimbabwe campaign (Wear Zim) to encourage people to buy locally designed clothes.

Wear Zim is the brainchild of fashion designer Joyce Chimanye, founder of the Zuvva portfolio of brands.

Chimanye said they had embarked on the campaign to try and promote local designers so as to create jobs for them.

“We want Zimbabweans to develop a culture of wearing brands made in Zimbabwe. A lot of jobs which can be done by locals in these sectors are being exported due to the high consumption of imported apparel, accessories and footwear by Zimbabweans.

“As Zimbabweans, we need to wear more of what is made locally as this will assist in the creation of jobs and help grow the economy,” she said.

To help push their agenda, Zuvva has partnered ZTN and has already identified designers who will dress the TV network’s personalities at various events.

“As part of the campaign, we’re working with presenters from ZTN and dressing them during events which they attend around the country.

“One of them, Sokostina, was dressed by Zuvva during the launch of the Business Weekly in Harare on Monday,” said Chimanye.

To be part of the campaign, people are being urged to wear clothes made by local designers every last Friday of each month.

“Wear Zim will be launching a Wear Zim Friday on the last Friday of each month. On this day, Wear Zim will be encouraging Zimbabweans in and outside the country to wear an item of clothing, accessory and footwear that was designed and manufactured in Zimbabwe.”

Chimanye said there were a lot of talented Zimbabwean designers that just needed exposure.

“Wear Zim seeks to promote the design, production and consumption of locally made brands. Wear Zim seeks to showcase the talent that we have in Zimbabwe where there’re established designers and manufacturers as well as upcoming ones, who a lot Zimbabweans do not know about.”