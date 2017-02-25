Wedding bells for DJ Dash

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LOCAL wheel spinner DJ Dash is on cloud nine as he is set to get hitched to his long time sweetheart next week, but first, he wants to celebrate his birthday and say goodbye to bachelorhood today.

Born Lyle Khamal-Bosch, DJ Dash as he is known on the local entertainment scene, said he was excited to be wedding the love of his life, Nadia Truter on March 4 in Harare.

DJ Dash’s bachelors’ after-party has been slated for Club Eden tonight, celebrations which will be merged with his birthday party.

“As a person who’s about to get married, I’m not sure about the venue for my bachelors as my friends are in charge of that. The after party will, however, be at Club Eden and I’m looking forward to it,” said DJ Dash.

Speaking about his fiancée, Dash said he met her in 2015 at his former workplace, Groove Night Club in Bulawayo where he was a resident DJ.

“She came to the DJ booth after a while in the club and asked me to play some dancehall music. I introduced myself to her and we clicked well. It took two weeks for us to start dating.”

Describing himself as a hopeless romantic, DJ Dash said after they dated for nearly a year, he decided to propose to her in a sensational manner.

“On August 13 last year, I asked my good friend Otis Fraser to play a song – OMI – Cheerleader during his slot on Star FM. I was in Harare at her family home with family and friends at the time.

“I asked her to tune in to the show and she thought we were going to listen to one of my mixes but she was in for a surprise. After playing the song, Otis said ‘Nadia, your man is on his knee asking to marry you’. I quickly went on my knee and she said yes,” said DJ Dash.

Nadia said she was looking forward to the big day adding that she would support the DJ in all that he does.

“I feel good. Dash has been good to me although sometimes I wish I could travel with him when he travels out of town or the country for shows.

“Self respect, trust and loyalty is what matters most to me. We’re loyal to each other and will always be,” said Nadia.