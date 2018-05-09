Wedding bells for Lady Tshawe

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POET, actress and musician Lady Tshawe is set to get married this year, two years after announcing that she was engaged to one Thembalethu Jinkila Ndlovu.

August 25 is the date set for the wedding to her long time boyfriend. The wedding date falls a day after Ndlovu went on bended knees two years ago and proposed to Lady Tshawe.

Just like how she announced her engagement, Lady Tshawe – real name Nomashawekazi Damasane – shared the news on her Facebook page via a save a date card: captioned: “To say we would do this without you, would be a lie. We would love you to join us as we start a new chapter. Please save the date.

“Formal invite and details will be made known soon.”

Lady Tshawe’s would-be-husband also posted the same card on his Facebook page.

The news of her impending wedding day spread like wildfire and was greeted with many congratulatory messages from both their friends and family.

Contacted for comment, Lady Tshawe was mum on the wedding venue.

“Preparations for the wedding are going on well,” she said.

“As for the details of the wedding venue and my bridesmaids, all that information is not for the public,” said Lady Tshawe.