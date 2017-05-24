We’ll give it our best shot: Chitembwe

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes sheer determination and the need to leave a lasting legacy will power his Green Machine to the result they need to breathe life into their Caf Champions League Group B campaign at the National Sports Stadium today.

The Harare giants host USM Alger of Algeria at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon with kick-off set for 3pm.

Makepekepe are coming from a 0-2 defeat in their first group match against five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt while USM Alger thrashed Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya 3-0.

Speaking at a Caf media briefing yesterday a bullish Chitembwe said they were not under any pressure.

“Certainly, it’s one of the most important games for us as a football club. I think it is one of the biggest matches of this football club so we are looking forward to it.

“We know it is never going to be easy because we are playing one of the most difficult opponents in this competition. But we will try and give it our best shot.

“I am sure this is one game that we will try and play with a lot of concentration, it is one game that we will try and play with a lot of determination, it is one game that I can assure you that we will try and play with a lot of flair as well as joy.

“This is how we want to approach this game and it’s never going to be easy. Games of this magnitude, games at this level of this competition are never easy.

“We are in this competition to face these kind of challenges and I am sure we are ready and very excited to be in this kind of situation.”

He dismissed suggestions by Algerian journalists that his team had a subdued show in Egypt.

“That’s your own imagination but I don’t think that’s how we play. We did manage to create scoring opportunities, unfortunately, we did not convert as much as we created and it was part of our plan not to expose ourselves,” he said.

But Caps United will seriously need more adventure today.

The recovery of chief striker Leonard Tsipa, who will be making his debut in this campaign, should give Chitembwe options.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards midfielder Abbas Amidu has been carrying the attacking load for the team and has impressed in that role.

“For Leonard he is at 60 percent fit, he is not hundred percent. For Tafadzwa Rusike, I am sure he is 80 to 100 percent fit but what’s important is we have a team that can compete on the day.

“I am not too sure whether Tsipa can play a role in this match,” said Chitembwe.

Although this is the first time that the Zimbabweans champions are playing at the group stage of this tournament, Chitembwe believes they have something to offer.

“We have respect for Alger. I think they have achieved more than we have achieved in this competition.

“We are only a young team, very committed, very determined and very happy with our past achievements especially in this competition.

“But all the same we still want to continue doing well and I hope tomorrow’s game will present us with that platform to want to continue playing in the competition.

“One thing for certain, though, it is not going to be easy.

“In football you keep learning every day, even our training sessions, it’s a continuous learning process. So we have learnt lessons from that game (in Egypt).

We will keep learning as we trudge in African football.

“I am sure, from that perspective, we are ready to concentrate on what we have control over, which is our performance, our game and determination,” said Chitembwe.

At the same briefing, the Green Machine skipper Dennis Dauda said the players were determined to make a difference.

“We are motivated and we are confident that we will win the game,” he said.

USM Alger coach Paul Put reiterated he is very cautious against the hosts.

“For the game tomorrow (today), we know it will be a very tough game, I think I have enough experience in Africa, if you play an away game it is always difficult, so we have to concentrate.

“I also appreciate what Caps United have because I have seen them play, they have a very good team, technically, with a lot of speed.

“So when you play an away game, you will know that you will play against a lot of pressure.

“There are a lot of things that you have to keep in mind in such a game. I will ask my players to concentrate for the whole game and we will try to do our level best,” he said.