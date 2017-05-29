Wenger’s Arsenal future to be decided this week

ARSENAL boss Arsene Wenger said his future would become “very clear” by Thursday, after guiding the Gunners to another FA Cup success.

The Frenchman became the first manager to win the FA Cup seven times as his side beat league champions Chelsea 2-1.

The 67-year-old’s contract expires this summer, and there has been much speculation about whether he will stay.

“I have kept my medal so that means it is a special night,” he said. “For the rest, we will see what happens.”

Wenger said he knew what he wanted to do, but added: “Let us enjoy this win and not worry about the future.”

He told the BBC: “We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday or Thursday it will be very clear.”

It is understood Tuesday’s gathering is not a formal board meeting, but Wenger’s future will be discussed by the club’s directors.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead against Chelsea, and Aaron Ramsey clinched the victory after Diego Costa’s equaliser. — BBC Sport