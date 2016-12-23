What happened to Chivayo’s $250k pledge?

December 22, 2016 Sport
Wicknell Chivayo

Wicknell Chivayo

ERSTWHILE Zifa benefactor Wicknell Chivayo’s persistent silence on the promise he made to pay the Warriors $250 000 was questioned yesterday, and has become the norm, the association’s president Philip Chiyangwa leapt to the controversial businessman’s defence.

Chivayo pledged $250 000, coincidentally the same sponsorship package unveiled by NetOne yesterday morning, as a token of appreciation for the Warriors if they qualified for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

The Warriors achieved that in style, qualifying with a game to spare after they beat Malawi 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium in June.

Chivayo then revealed that he was working on modalities to avail the $250 000 to the Warriors, but six months later, the heavily built businessman is nowhere to be seen. When asked about Chivayo’s suspicious silence, Chiyangwa evasively said the former was his personal sponsor and not a Zifa funder.

“Chivayo sponsored me and not Zifa,” Chiyangwa said, although his response failed to clarify Chivayo’s position regarding the pledge he made in June.

Sportszone could not get a comment from Chivayo, whose mobile phone was not reachable. — Sportszone
  • koka

    problem starts when people have personal sponsors for national associations instead of a direct sponsorship to the association. this means this money can be abused in someway without the individuals being held liable because the deal is personal. it also means the sponsor can fail to meet his side of the agreement without consequences. this is very sad indeed but then again what did I expect from zanu zifa.

