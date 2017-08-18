WhatsApp love texts lead to domestic violence

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for assaulting his wife after she confronted him about love messages from another woman that she found in his phone.

Energy Musorowegomo (46) from Sizinda suburb pleaded guilty to a physical abuse charge before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Mr Ncube fined him $100 to be paid before August 31 or 90 days imprisonment in case of default.

During mitigation, Musorowegomo pleaded for a fine saying he is a breadwinner for his family.

“I am a father of eight your Worship and they look up to me for provision. Therefore I ask the court not to send me to prison so that I can be able to work and provide for my family,” he said.

Prosecuting, Ms Margaret Takawira said Musorowegomo assaulted his wife, Ms Laureen Makarenga, after she confronted him about love messages from another woman.

“On August 14 at around 8PM, the accused assaulted the complainant after she asked him about whatsApp messages that were in his phone from another woman,” said Ms Takawira.

She said Ms Makarenga did not seek medical attention and she did not sustain any injuries.—@NyarieBakie