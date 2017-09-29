‘Whites only’ job ad removed after 20 days

September 29, 2017 International News

Cape Town — An advert specifying that “only white candidates” should apply for a digital design position in the Western Cape was removed from a local recruitment website on Wednesday afternoon — more than 20 days after it was posted.

People Solved, based in Cape Town, posted the advert on September 5 at the behest of one of its clients. No deadline for applications was provided in the advertisement which called for applicants for an intermediate to senior user experience (UX) design post.

The package was estimated at R420 000 per annum. “Please note. Only white candidates,” the advert read.

It did not specify the name of the company seeking to fill the position. It was also not known how many applications the advert had since garnered.

People Solved director Simon Hill said the advert was removed as soon as News24 had alerted them to the “mistake”.

“We are investigating the incident and as you’ve seen, immediately removed the advert when we noticed it,” Hill said.

“I can tell you this is the first of its kind that something like this happens.” — AFP
  • shonaro nxumaro

    is this news to read nxaaaaaa

    • Kevin

      Yes it is , what is news to you ? Newspapers generally have many articles ,some of which depending on the preferences of the reader might not be interesting.The general rule is you virtually ignore news that might not be palatable to you , to then think because you personally don’t find the story interesting and thus it’s not news is rather myopic and strange .