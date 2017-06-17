Why do pork pies have less meat now, asks Nadia Nakai

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa rapper Nadia Nakai says she was disappointed after buying her childhood delicacy, a pork pie, and discovering that it had more starch than meat.

The quality of pork pies in Zimbabwe has declined over the years and people have started shunning the product.

The rapper, whose mother is Zimbabwean and father a South African, was in Bulawayo recently to record an episode of the Arthur C Evans Show.

To reminisce about the good old days, Nakai decided to buy a pork pie which was a reminder of her childhood when she used to visit her maternal grandmother in Chinhoyi.

She however, got the shock of her life when she started eating the pie.

“When I was young I stayed with my grandmother for a year in Chinhoyi. Every day after school, she’d buy me pork pies and freezits.

“Even now she always makes sure that I get them when I go there, but it’s not the same anymore as the pies have more starch than meat. I’m upset because I missed them and hoped to enjoy it,” said Nakai.

The artiste, who is signed under Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree record label, attributed her success to her mother who she described as very strict.

“I grew up with my mother who’s a typical African woman. She was very strict and although she supported my music career, she wanted me to focus on school then do my music career, of which I did.”

Because of her mother’s strictness, Nadia Nakai believes that it prepared her for the outside world and the harsh music industry.

“I haven’t had to rely on men to get to the top as they find it hard to approach me. My mother instilled fear in me and I was scared of boys.”

Turning to her career, Nakai said she was working on her debut album and is on tour.

“The tour is going on well. The reception has been great and when my album drops, I’ll take it to Botswana and Zimbabwe,” she said.

Nakai said she was not under pressure to release her album as she wanted it to have different sounds.

She hopes to collaborate with Zimdancehall artiste Winky D whom she believes is highly talented.

“I’d like to work with Winky D because I love his energy and what he brings on stage. I’d also like to do something with Jah Prayzah because he makes music that can be played at weddings which gives a different vibe from what I do.

“I’ve wanted to work with Tehn Diamond ever since I was in varsity and I met Cal Vin who is also a great artiste.”