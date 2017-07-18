Wicknell grateful in-laws charged less than $50k

Showbiz Reporter

BUSINESSMAN, Wicknell Chivayo, who is well known for flaunting his wealth, is happy his in-laws charged him way less than the $50 000 he anticipated for his girlfriend’s bride price.

The flamboyant businessman, who married Sonja Madzikanda traditionally in Harare on Saturday, had said he would be disappointed if his in-laws charged him less than $50 000 for lobola, a few days before the ceremony.

And when the day came, Wicknell was smiling after probably realising his in-laws were not after his money. Without divulging how much he had been charged, Wicknell said: “I’m grateful to God my in-laws are successful, educated and very reasonable people. They understand and appreciate that marriage is simply bringing two families together and not a commercial transaction,” wrote Wicknell on his Facebook fan page.

“Saturday was the best day of my life. I did say I wished I wouldn’t be charged less than $50 000, but I can confirm it was far less than that.

“I did pay hard cash in dollars under no pressure whatsoever, but not that outrageous amount.”

Reflecting on the day, Wicknell was grateful to his wife-to-be for agreeing to settle down with him adding that he would focus on her more than his career and riches.

“It was all a dream and I thank God for this blessing. There’re plenty of good men and good women around, but unfortunately, most people are exhausted by the pain they’ve experienced or seen in retrospect so they can’t recognise when they’re looking at the right one.

“Don’t give up and always remember to love your spouse more than you love your career, hobbies and money because all this stuff can’t love you back,” he said.

Wicknell also thanked his Facebook followers, most of whom continuously criticise him for flaunting his wealth, saying they had led him in the right direction.

“Thanks to you my Facebook followers, your strong criticism and comments always give me strength to make good decisions like this. My roora function was the best in history.

“This is why I chose the Peter House and University of Edinburgh class. With my Unit M Seke background, where and how would I’ve ever planned this?”

Preparations for his wedding are already underway with the socialite saying he is going all out as he wants it to be a big event.