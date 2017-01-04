Wife arrested over Xmas hubby murder

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A CHIREDZI woman has been arrested for allegedly fatally striking her husband on Christmas Day with a log following a dispute over his decision to slaughter a goat to celebrate the holiday, police have confirmed.

Chipo Mandombo (31) allegedly struck Lloyd Matupire (34) of Village 8, Mukwazi in Mkwasine with a log measuring about 1,5 metres protesting his decision to slaughter a goat against her will.

Matupire sustained a deep cut on the back of his head and was rushed to Chiredzi District Hospital, but was transferred to Masvingo General Hospital due to his deteriorating condition. As his condition worsened, Matupire was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, but died on New Year’s Day.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said Matupire’s wife handed herself to the police after committing the crime. “We have received a report of murder which occurred in Mkwasine. A woman allegedly struck her husband with a log measuring 1,5 metres for slaughtering a goat on Christmas Day. She has been arrested after handing herself over to the police. The suspect is assisting with investigations and will appear in court soon facing murder charges.”

She said on Christmas Day the couple had a misunderstanding over Matupire’s decision to slaughter a goat.

Mandombo was against the idea saying the family had a few goats and none of them should be slaughtered.

Insp Mazula said Matupire defied his wife, triggering the fatal attack.

“Without due warning, Mandombo hit Matupire on the back of the head three times. The woman left the husband lying unconscious in a pool of blood while she handed herself to the police at Mkwasine base,” she said.

Insp Mazula said Matupire sustained two deep cuts on the head and was rushed to Chiredzi Hospital by villagers who heard him screaming.

