Wife beating teen caged 18 months

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb who hit his wife with a brick on the head and stabbed her in the neck with a knife, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya convicted Ganzani Mbewe (19) of domestic violence on his own plea.

He hit and stabbed his wife Ms Merrylin Mundoza (17) after she went to meet her sister in the city centre without his permission.

“I did it out of anger. I am really sorry and may the court be lenient when passing sentence,” he said.

Mr Tashaya sentenced Mbewe to an effective 12 months in prison after conditionally suspending six months for five years.

The court heard that on Thursday last week Mbewe tried to stab police officers who had come to arrest him for the assault.

Prosecuting Mr Best Hweta said on December 5 at around 3PM Mbewe and his wife had a misunderstanding after she went to her sister`s workplace.

Mr Hweta said Mbewe took their 11-month-old baby and went to his parents’ house.

The court heard that when Ms Mundoza and her aunt followed him at around 6PM to collect the minor, he became violent.

“The accused became violent. He took a brick and struck the complainant on the forehead and stabbed her once in the neck and on the palm,” said Mr Hweta.

