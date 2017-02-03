Wife’s lover batters hotel manager

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A MANAGER at a Victoria Falls hotel sustained serious injuries after his wife’s boyfriend allegedly hit him with a golf stick several times all over his body.

Mr Mthandazo Gumbo (43) of Hillside suburb in Bulawayo, who was visiting his wife Mrs Grace Gumbo and their two children in the city, found his wife’s boyfriend Andrew Matutu (38) in his house. A court yesterday heard how Matutu savagely attacked Mr Gumbo as he entered his home.

Mr Gumbo sustained among others internal head injuries and was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Matutu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Adelaide Mbeure facing an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to February 10. “Gumbo is the one who started to beat me and I was trying to protect myself. It was dark and I suspected that Gumbo was going to hit me with a bottle that he was holding in his hand,” Matutu said.

Prosecuting, Mr Pathisani Nyathi said some time in July 2016 at around 6PM, Mr Gumbo arrived home in Bulawayo from Victoria Falls where he works.

“Upon his arrival, his two children ran towards him and hugged him. They then proceeded to the house where the complainant knocked on the door before he entered. The accused person came out of the house holding a golf stick,” said Mr Nyathi.

“He struck the complainant several times on his body and on the left hand resulting in the fracture of his three fingers, swollen nose and forehead. He was also bleeding from the head and nose.”

He said Mr Gumbo reported the matter to the police.

In November last year, Mr Gumbo’s wife dragged him to the maintenance court alleging that he was not contributing towards the upkeep of his two children. The court ordered him to pay $550 per month for the upkeep of his children.

— @cynthiamthembo1