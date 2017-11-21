Will Ascot offer another crowning moment?

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Castle Lager Premiership title will be decided over the weekend with the destiny now a two horse race pitting FC Platinum and Dynamos.

FC Platinum have one hand on the league crown and could go into the history books by becoming the first side from outside Harare and Bulawayo to win the title in more than 50 years.

They will achieve this if they win their last match against Chapungu, while Dynamos can reclaim the crown if they beat Chicken Inn and the platinum miners lose or draw their game.

While many league coronations have been done at Rufaro Stadium, Ascot Stadium in Gweru has recently had its fair share of teams being crowned at the venue.

Dynamos were the first to be crowned champions at Ascot Stadium when they drew 1–1 against the now defunct Hardbody to win their second successive title in 2012.

Last year, Caps United won their first league title in a decade at Ascot when they beat Chapungu 1–0 and FC Platinum is poised for a maiden league title at the same venue.

However, history shows that the platinum miners have only won once at Ascot Stadium when they beat Chapungu 2–0 last season.

Three other previous matches there ended in goalless draws, with their first game in the topflight at Ascot ending 0–0 against Hardbody in 2012.

Interestingly, Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was then in charge of FC Platinum.

The other two matches that also ended in goalless draws were against Chapungu in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Whawha was the only team to beat FC Platinum at Ascot when they pipped the platinum miners 2–1.

Chikuni, who is gunning for a top eight finish, said he would not be looking at history when the airmen meet with his former paymasters.

“I do not want to talk about history and all the permutations, but what I can say is that we have our own mission as Chapungu and want to achieve our objectives,” said Chikuni.

For Norman Mapeza’s men, victory will see FC Platinum winning their maiden title that has eluded them for the past six seasons, starting in 2011 when they were pipped to the title by Dynamos on the last day of the season.

They also lost the title to Caps United on the final day of the 2016 season.

“It is a must win for us against Chapungu, especially after working hard all season to get where we are today. We cannot afford to lose the title on the last day of the season,” said Mapeza. — @lavuzigara1