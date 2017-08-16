Will Babes Wodumo redeem City Hall?

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Large City Hall car park in Bulawayo has of late become a place where shows flop and South Africa’s Babes Wodumo is headed there to perhaps redeem confidence in the venue.

Babes Wodumo will be the headline act alongside Dherira hit-maker Andy Muridzo, songbird Sandra Ndebele and the man behind the smash hit Ngamnanka uSaMamoe Madlela Skhobokhobo on September 1. Entrance to the show will be pegged at $7 ordinary and $12 for the VIP.

The two previous shows at the Large City Hall car park have been riddled with faults.

The first one was the much touted Busy Signal show that was abandoned after fans pelted the stage with missiles. The second one held last Saturday failed to attract a bumper crowd although it was supposed to be one of the biggest shows in the city where the top musicians from Bulawayo converged at the place.

Poor organisation and advertising have been pointed out as the causes of the flops. There have been other shows that happened at the same venue without a glitch such as Jah Prayzah’s album launch last year that featured Winky D on the line up.

The Intwasa Arts Festival has made it a permanent home and there have not been any issues of violence or flopped shows.

Babes Wodumo’s show is expected to make the Large City Hall car park the ultimate venue to host gigs with international artistes.

The organisers, 2 Kings Entertainment, said they had their logistics in place for the day of the show.

“The best we can say is we’ve done several shows in Bulawayo and all around Zimbabwe and we try to give the best. We’ve added security from police, guards and private securities,” said DJ D Nosh.

The South African self-proclaimed Gqom Queen will have to make an impression on the Bulawayo audience as she failed to make it last year during the Kalawa Homecoming party due to a missed flight.

Therefore this is an opportunity for her to redeem herself with the help of Sandra Ndebele whose fans have said that they want her to collaborate with Babes Wodumo.

Andy Muridzo who has some good music will also add flavour to the show. Madlela Skhobokhobo has been the most sought after performer from the city as he is always on stage somewhere in the city or outside.