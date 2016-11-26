Will Chapungu spoil the party?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOCUS will be on two championship deciding matches – Chapungu v Caps United and Tsholotsho FC v FC Platinum – when the curtain comes down on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this afternoon.

The 2005 champions, Caps United, visit Chapungu at their once fortress in Gweru topping the table with 60 points, two ahead of FC Platinum who make a trip to Bulawayo for a date with Tsholotsho.

Most soccer fans tip Caps United to walk past Chapungu, who have gone for six matches without a win, with ease.

A win for Makepekepe will be enough to seal their first league title in 11 years, while a draw, or loss could open the window for FC Platinum.

Just how can FC Platinum beat Caps United to the title?

If the Zvishavane side win by any scoreline and Caps United draw, the two will be tied on 61 points, with the former being crowned champions because of a superior goal difference.

Caps United and FC Platinum go into the final day of the season tied on a goal difference of 20.

There is no room for error for the Harare side in today’s encounter as a loss will hand Kugona Kunenge Kudada the title if they collect maximum points against Tsholotsho.

But Caps United, who need nothing other than a victory to be guaranteed of the coveted domestic football title, know very well that even if their opponents have struggled at home, they can spring a shocker.

Caps United’s family shouldn’t count their chickens yet as the eggs are yet to hatch.

Many will recall that in 2014, ZPC Kariba went into the last day of the season needing only a draw to lift the championship but they suffered a 2-3 loss to Caps United who were not even in the title race and Dynamos went on to beat How Mine to lift their fourth consecutive title.

ZPC Kariba had gone into the final day of the season with 56 points, two ahead of Dynamos and the electricity generators had a healthy goal difference of 18 compared to DeMbare’s four.

The big question is: will Caps United get their act right and beat Chapungu, a side that they are yet to beat since the airmen returned from the unfashionable First Division in 2014 after a five-year absence?

In 2008, the year Chapungu were relegated from the topflight, they played to a goalless draw with Caps United at Ascot.

When Chapungu returned to the PSL in 2014, they beat Caps United 1-0 in Gweru and last season they also handed the Green Machine a 1-2 loss.

Statistics don’t favour Caps United who last beat Chapungu at Ascot in 2001 when they handed the Airforce side a 1-3 loss.

Since then, they’ve met eight times in Gweru with Chapungu winning four of those ties while the rest have ended in stalemates.

The fact that Caps United have not won in Gweru since 2001 might motivate Chapungu who are wary of their opponents.

“Caps United have proved to be one of the best sides this year, one of the most consistent sides. It’s a club we give much respect but as a club we will give it our best. Hopefully, we will come out with a positive result. Basically what we do as Chapungu, the executive, coaches and players is that every match we play to win.

“From day one we wanted to win, hopefully, we will come right. On the psychological part we are going to work and prepare for the game.

But, basically, we are facing a big task,” said Chapungu coach John Nyikadzino.

Meanwhile, Tsholotsho, who have only registered three home wins this season, will also be hoping to avoid defeat against FC Platinum.

The last time FC Platinum played Tsholotsho, who were promoted into the Premiership last year, was on November 26, 2015 with that tie ending 0-0.

Tsholotsho have vowed not to go down without a fight, meaning FC Platinum should brace for a tough encounter against the lowly placed side.

Lizwe Sweswe, Tsholotsho’s gaffer, described the game against FC Platinum as “the league’s biggest game of the weekend” which they are bent on winning.

“Our game against FC Platinum is a game to watch because they’re fighting for the title and we want to survive relegation. The guys have been working hard at training and they understand the importance of winning this tie. In order to survive we just have to win this encounter and FC Platinum can underrate us at their own peril,” said Sweswe.

PSL Fixtures

Today: Border Strikers v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot, 3PM, SuperSport), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Tsholotsho FC v FC Platinum (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City (Baobab)

— @ZililoR