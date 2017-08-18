Will Harare embrace Zodwa?

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu (pictured), is set to return to the country next month after having wowed many in Bulawayo recently.

This time, Zodwa — who is famed for her Vosho dance and revealing outfits —will be in Harare where she is expected to grace the Harare International Carnival, but there is a catch; she must wear panties when she parades in the streets of Harare, according to her hosts, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

ZTA chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, said Zodwa would only be tolerated at the carnival if she wears panties as they do not want her to upset the city fathers and residents. He said this last week while laying out the plan for the carnival that runs from September 1 to 10.

Zodwa Wabantu, who is making waves across the continent, is notorious for dancing without panties as she says the undergarments make her feel uncomfortable.

“Wearing underwear doesn’t make me comfortable. I’m a woman who knows herself and I’m comfortable without underwear and that’s the way I’ll stay,” Zodwa boldly stated during her Bulawayo visit.

Kaseke said those who were keen to see her perform without panties were free to go to the home of strippers – Private Lounge – where she is also billed to make an appearance during the carnival.

“We won’t allow Zodwa to perform without her panties, but we know she’ll be at the Private Lounge, so those who want to see her without panties can go there, but not on the streets,” said Kaseke.

Interestingly, the semi-nude Samba dancers from Brazil famed for their exotic dances will be welcome to once again parade in the streets of Harare freely with their provocative outfits during the carnival street parade – the highlight of the event. They will actually be joined by dancers from Cuba, who according to Kaseke, are more “dangerous” than the Brazilians. “The Cubans are coming too. They’re participating in our carnival for the first time this year and they’re very, very dangerous, these Cubans. They’re far much more dangerous than the Brazilians,” Kaseke warned.

It remains to be seen whether Zodwa will adhere to the ZTA’s request especially considering that she will be in a territory where the country’s decisions are made, lest she be deported.

This somehow discriminates against the South African performer and comes as a blow to Zodwa who, before travelling to Zimbabwe last month, had been warned by her fellow countrymen to avoid dressing provocatively as they feared people here – who are known for being conservative – would shun her.

She was somewhat scared of being victimised but upon arrival, she was met with smiles and people actually asked why she was not wearing her revealing outfits. She obliged and wore a revealing dress – with no panties on – for appearances in the high density suburb of Nkulumane as well as a road show.

At her appearance at Club Connect, most revellers seemed keen on looking for her underwear as most were often spotted bending their heads each time she danced.

In Harare however, it seems it will be a different ball game with some dancers there already claiming that they have nothing to learn from Zodwa and urging people to shun her.