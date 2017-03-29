Will PSL new boys stand the heat?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United are among the title favourites ahead of the start of this season’s opener on Saturday.

But will the newly promoted teams withstand the topflight heat or they are just there to make up the numbers for one season before returning to the lower leagues?

Three of the four promoted teams, Shabanie Mine, Bantu Rovers and Black Rhinos have previously had stints in the PSL, while Yadah Gunners are marking their maiden season in the country’s topflight league.

Former Zimbabwe international, Herbert Dick, believes newly promoted clubs cannot be underrated.

Dick said if the new boys are to survive, they have to put convincing performances in their opening five encounters.

“How you start the race is critical in your campaign. Obviously if the so-called small teams lose their opening games, it becomes difficult for them to pick up. Confidence levels hit rock bottom if they lose and if they don’t have character they will not be able to come out of the relegation zone. The trick that newly promoted clubs can use is to try and avoid defeat and pick up as many points as possible during the first five to 10 games,” said Dick.

Bulawayo-based Bantu Rovers open their account with a home game against 2015 champions Chicken Inn in a city derby.

Rovers will then face perennial title pretenders FC Platinum in Zvishavane in their second game of the season before playing host to Triangle United.

Rovers will then square off against PSL returnees Black Rhinos followed by a home tie against Hwange.

Rovers’ squad is made up of mostly Under-20 players with the only notable players with Premiership experience being goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda, defenders Tapiwa Kumbuyani and Dumisani “Fazo” Ndlovu as well as striker, Newman Sianchali.

On paper, Rovers have what looks like a weak squad and will start among relegation candidates.

Shabanie Mine’s opening five matches are tricky. They face champions Caps United in their opening match at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday followed by an away trip to Bulawayo for a date against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium before hosting Bulawayo City.

In Week Four, Shabanie Mine take on Harare City before making the long trip to Kariba for a date with ZPC Kariba in Week Five.

Black Rhinos’ opening five games are away to Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chapungu at home on Week Two, away to Dynamos, at home to Bantu Rovers followed by a visit to Bulawayo to face Chicken Inn.

Yadah Gunners, who roped in veteran gaffer Jairos Tapera, begin their campaign against Harare City, ZPC Kariba (home), Tsholotsho FC in Bulawayo, Ngezi Platinum (home) and away to Chapungu in Gweru.

Soccer pundit and Warriors’ midfield legend Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda also believes new teams can’t afford to start on the back foot if they are to survive relegation.

“Hopefully, newly promoted teams have made adequate preparations because playing in the topflight isn’t a joke. There are no relegation favourites right now, but after five games teams that will have lost their opening games will clearly wear that relegation tag.

“What the new teams need to know is that the opening games can shape their survival, so facing strong opposition in the early stages gives them an opportunity to check if they are ready for the PSL. If they lose then they will struggle to get out of that relegation pit,” Sibanda said.

The former Zimbabwe Saints, AmaZulu and Dynamos midfielder also has a message for Tsholotsho FC, who escaped the 2015 and 2016 relegation at the 11th hour.

“With four teams going out at the end of this season, Tsholotsho, who have had divine intervention to survive in the past, mustn’t stretch their luck and hope they can repeat those feats for a third season.

“If they’re not careful they will be relegated,” said Sibanda.

Radio commentator Muziwethu Hadebe said: “The relegation battle will be tricky because with four teams going out, the teams I feel are in danger of being axed at the end of the season are the newly promoted sides unless they work hard and give a real challenge to their opponents. You look at teams like Bantu Rovers and Shabanie Mine, who are yet to appoint coaches with relevant qualifications, and you wonder if they are ready for the Premiership. Another thing that might work against Bantu Rovers is that about 12 players in their squad are turning 18 and the question is will they be able to compete against seasoned players? It’s good to expose youngsters, but will they stand the heat?”

