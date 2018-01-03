Winky D hogs Coca-Cola top 50 video chart

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Coca Cola top 50 videos saw Zimdancehall icon Winky D hogging first and second spot, with videographers Vusumuzi Blaqs and Andy Cutta having nine music videos in total on the end-of-year chart show.

Winky D walked away with $4 500 for taking top spot for his song Rugare featuring Buffalo Soul Jah and second place for his duet with Jamaican superstar Beenie Man, My Woman.

A year of hard work paid off for Blaqs and Andy Cutta as most of their music videos were on the chart.

For Blaqs music videos for songs such as Killer T’s Bvunza Tinzwe (position four), Wacthu Want by Chengeto and Ammara Brown (13), Chekeche by Military Touch (15), Ndisiye by gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi (38) and Akiliz by Ammara Brown (41).

While, for Andy Cutta Sandra Ndebele feat Mzoe 7’s Ingoma was number seven, Cindy Munyavi’s Setter Pace (24), Tamy Moyo’s Beautiful Ndozvandiri (36) and Slaying by Mudiwa (48).

These two have been the go to people for music videos in Zimbabwe with most of them featuring on international music video channels Trace Africa and Channel O.

Jah Prayzah who had a blistering 2017 after collaborating with Davido and Yemi Alade, was tipped to take the top spots, but he only made it as high as 10th place on the charts.

Positions 10, 11 and 12 were hogged by Nziyo Yerudo, Chengetdza and Sendekera while My Lilly was on number 16.

On the Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola top 50 chart, it was the same case for Jah Prayzah as he was not even in the top 20 of the charts for any of his songs especially Kutongwa Kwaro which landed number 45 spot.

Here this is where Musoja was supposed to make a clean sweep as his songs proved to be popular towards the end of last year.

It was Blessing Shumba who shined like a beacon as he took number one and two on the charts with his hits Changa Chajaira and Tariro Ichiripo respectively. He walked away with $4 500 for his troubles.

Shumba almost emulated the feats of Leonard Zhakata who last year made a clean sweep of the three top spots.

It was a good day in the office for Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds as their song Abantwana from the latest album Konke Sizokulungisa came in seventh.

Madlela Skhobokhobo’s song Ngamnanka also made it to top 50 landing the number 23 spot on the charts.