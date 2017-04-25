Winky D in top 10 list of Best Dancehall Artists of all time

March 31, 2016 Entertainment
Winky D

Winky D

Zimbabwe’s own Winky D is rated in the top 10 list of the Best Dancehall Artists of all time.

According to ranker.com Winky is listed better than Mega stars Sean Paul and Sizzla amoungst others.

Said ranker.com ‘Whether they’re Jamaican megastars or under-the-radar dancehall artists quietly putting out new songs – the top dancehall bands on this list have enough of a fanbase to sell out music halls and theatres around the world. While dancehall started in the late 1970s in Jamaica as an offshoot of reggae, the genre saw a new wave of popularity come in when current crossover artists like Rihanna and M.I.A. introduced elements of dancehall to a broader audience of hip hop and R&B fans. Those who have fallen in love with the genre through current songs can go back and rediscover top dancehall artists – like Yellowman and Eek-a-Mouse – who are must-listens for any fan of dancehall. This represents a look at greatest dancehall bands of all time – across many decades – since the most famous dancehall artists ever are listed, and the order is decided by actual fans of the best dancehall music’.

The website states voters to vote based on the quality of the band’s music instead of just voting for the most popular dancehall bands that you might’ve heard of, but not really listened to closely enough to cast an informed vote. In simpler terms the best dancehall artists of all time are based on user votes and input.

Here is the top 10 list
1. Shatta Wale
2. Vybes Kartel
3. Beenie Man
4. Busy Signal
5. Mavado
6. Buju Banton
7. Winky D
8. Sean Paul
9. Damian marley
10.Sizzla
-LMZ
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Matshonisa

    Stop smoking what you are smoking and do your research Mr reporter. This is nonsense. No offense to Winky D but ranking him the top 10 dancehall artists of all time is hogwash.

    • gwindingwi

      actually the reporter has done his research; that is why he has quoted the source (ranker.com). but of course that is not to say winky d deserves to be on the list…i do disagree.

      • Matshonisa

        The research done by the reporter is to copy and paste an article that He/She found online

  • Tapera
  • marijata

    PLEASE DONT DRINK AND WRITE MR REPORTER

    • xtraterestial

      voetsek…..what u tryin to say

  • xtraterestial

    ko reporter aita sei zvake

    ranker.com ndoyakaita izvi plaz u don know criterion yayakashandisa..i agree