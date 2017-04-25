Winky D in top 10 list of Best Dancehall Artists of all time

Zimbabwe’s own Winky D is rated in the top 10 list of the Best Dancehall Artists of all time.

According to ranker.com Winky is listed better than Mega stars Sean Paul and Sizzla amoungst others.

Said ranker.com ‘Whether they’re Jamaican megastars or under-the-radar dancehall artists quietly putting out new songs – the top dancehall bands on this list have enough of a fanbase to sell out music halls and theatres around the world. While dancehall started in the late 1970s in Jamaica as an offshoot of reggae, the genre saw a new wave of popularity come in when current crossover artists like Rihanna and M.I.A. introduced elements of dancehall to a broader audience of hip hop and R&B fans. Those who have fallen in love with the genre through current songs can go back and rediscover top dancehall artists – like Yellowman and Eek-a-Mouse – who are must-listens for any fan of dancehall. This represents a look at greatest dancehall bands of all time – across many decades – since the most famous dancehall artists ever are listed, and the order is decided by actual fans of the best dancehall music’.

The website states voters to vote based on the quality of the band’s music instead of just voting for the most popular dancehall bands that you might’ve heard of, but not really listened to closely enough to cast an informed vote. In simpler terms the best dancehall artists of all time are based on user votes and input.

Here is the top 10 list

1. Shatta Wale

2. Vybes Kartel

3. Beenie Man

4. Busy Signal

5. Mavado

6. Buju Banton

7. Winky D

8. Sean Paul

9. Damian marley

10.Sizzla

-LMZ