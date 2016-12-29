Winky D rocks Homecoming

Bongani Ndlovu/Bruce Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondents

Serial hit-makers Winky D and Professor on Tuesday night showed that talent resides on either side of the Limpopo when they lit up the Kalawa Homecoming Party on a night when they covered up for Jah Prayzah’s lukewarm display.

There was no mourning over the absence of Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz who it had been announced earlier in the day, had missed their flight and thus potentially throwing spanners in the works of what was supposed to be Bulawayo’s biggest party of the year.

Sure, the Kalawa spectacle would have been all the more richer had Babes brought her trademark banging Gqom house beats and Vosho dance moves and Big Nuz had been there to unleash the enviable catalogue of hits.

It was a party despite the absence of Babes and Big Nuz and credit goes to Winky D and Professor who lit up the party. Zimdancehall and Kwaito’s favourite sons showed talent knows no genre as they gave hair raising performances that would have shamed naysayers, that is, if the two even have any left. It’s one thing to have an arsenal of studio made hit songs and another to bring them to roaring life on stage in front of tough to please crowd. They say first impressions are the most lasting and for his debut performance at the Homecoming, Winky D made sure he stamped his authority and proved yet again that he is arguably the best live performer in the land.

The Gafa Life exponent was on stage for just thirty minutes and performed dead on midnight, which was perplexing to say the least. It was an unexpected move by the show organisers that caught many revellers by surprise, as they expected the reputed showstopper to have a longer set in one of the prime slots, which at the Homecoming is usually a few hours past midnight.

However, rather than be deterred the Ninja President made sure that his set was short as it was sweet, flawlessly packaging his countless hits in 30 minutes of pure bliss and pleasure, dishing out hits to a dancehall hungry crowd at Queens Sports Club which had been salivating at the prospect of seeing the hit-maker live again after previous five star displays in the City of Kings. And like a master chef with a mic as his favourite utensil Winky D, clad in a black and gold outfit, went through his menu of hit songs in titbits as he teased and titillated the crowd, cramming as many songs as possible in his set due to his limited time on stage.

Prophets of doom who thought Winky D would drown on the house and kwaito dominated Kalawa stage, were left to eat their words as the crowd reverberated to the sounds of the Kambuzuma born chanter. While the crowd nodded and danced as Winky spoke Kwaito, they showed that they are equally fluent in kwaito when Professor came on stage.

Perhaps spurred on by Winky D’s pace on stage, the South African turned up the heat at a damp Queens Sports Club notch as he kept the party taking people down memory lane with songs such as Ama finger Print and Imot’ entshontsha Imali.