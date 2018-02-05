Winky D smiles all the way to the bank. . . Ginimbi buys first copy for $40 000

Problem Masau/Prince Sunduzani, Showbiz Reporters

Businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure bought the first copy of Winky D’s latest album, Gombwe, for $40 000 during its launch on Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Ginimbi who is known for flaunting his wealth on social media wanted to buy the auctioned disc at $20 000 but he was forced to revise the initial amount after flamboyant Albert Ndabambi ‘outshined’ him by bidding the CD for $30 000.

Ginimbi dug deeper into his pockets forking another $20 000 to make it $40 000 in total.

At the end of the night, Winky D smiled all the way to the bank with a cool $70 000, a lump sum that can enable him to invest wisely.

It was not all sweet and rosy behind the scenes. Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda and Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment nearly got into a fistfight over the administering of tickets.

“I will never work again with you,” Dee Nosh was heard as he charged at Banda.

Banda hit back saying he was unmoved by Dee Nosh’s threats.

The drama did not end there!

Dancehall chanter Kinnah was so incensed by Winky D’s drummer to the extent of nearly manhandling him.

The drummer’s crime was to have a sound check during Kinnah’s set.

Then came the Buffalo Soldier-Kinnah debacle.

Clearly evident was that Buffalo Soldier was struggling to impress the crowd as most of the people did not know his songs.

Sensing that revellers were growing impatient and could throw missiles, Kinnah appeared on stage to calm them and the move worked.

However, Buffalo Soldier thought Kinnah had overstayed his welcome and chased him off stage.

Backstage there was a singer who was sweating profusely, his name is Nimrod Magaya of Vabati VaJehovah.

For the first time since its inception, the gospel outfit have never performed in front of such a huge crowd.

Members of the musical group were visibly tense, uncertain of what awaited them during their performance.

However, it was a good day in the office for them as they got a standing ovation after their performance.

Meanwhile, at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) ceremonial hall in Bulawayo on Saturday night, Winky D delivered a stellar performance with his newly released album at the Nust Semester Welcome Bash.

This came a day after he launched his much anticipated album Gombwe in Harare.

Local favourites, DJ Nospa and DJ Mzoe warmed up the stage for the Gafa. They did not disappoint.

As expected the Ninja president and his Vigilance Band gave a spirited performance, blending the new and the old.

He performed songs from the new album that was launched on his birthday but nothing was new in terms of living up to expectations.

The album, which is a mixture of party and dance songs, has already proven to be a hit.

Those who did not make it to the HICC got their fair share of the Gafa’s worldclass act at Nust.

Winky D who got on stage at around half one launched his performance with old songs from previous albums with the crowd singing along throughout.

As if in trance the Disappear hit-maker performed his seemingly favourite song Ngirozi, from the new album featuring choral group, Vabati VaJehova, more than three times with the crowd responding well to the new gospel dance hall tune.

Winky D kept the students on their feet with songs like Toyi Toyi, Old School, Green Like Me Garden and Godo.

He left the stage at 3.30am yesterday and the crowd kept clamouring for more.