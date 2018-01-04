Winky D to launch new album on birthday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT will be a double celebration as Zimdancehall star Winky D launches his much-anticipated album Gombwe and at the same time, celebrate his 35th birthday at the Harare International Conference Centre on February 2.

After putting up a scintillating performance during the Kalawa Homecoming Party last month in Bulawayo and in Kadoma on New Year’s Eve, Winky D fans expect nothing less from the Ninja president.

In a heartfelt post on his Facebook fan page, the artiste – who is basking in the glory of two of his music videos My Woman and Rugare taking second and first position on the Coke Top 50 – thanked his fans for voting for him and rewarded them with the much anticipated announcement of the album launch date.

He said the forthcoming album was going to define what a Gafa Life is.

“The album carries my sensations, perceptions and prescribed actions for past, present and future Gafa life,” said Winky D.

For the past two years, it has been a tradition that Winky D, towards the end of the year, releases a blockbuster like in 2015 when he unleashed Gafa Life with the runaway hit Disappear. In 2016 he released Gafa Futi – Chiextraterrestrial. However, last year, as the festive season was getting into gear, Winky D announced that he would not be launching an album that year.

The self-proclaimed Messi WeReggae has already whetted the appetite of fans with singles Madrinks MuCup and Dzemudanga which were given heavy rotation during the festive season.

The last time Winky D released a song on his birthday was in 2014 when he dropped Paita Party which became a national anthem.