Wololo hits 2m views, removed from YouTube

Just when many thought Babes Wodumo’s star could not rise any further, she has gone on to unlock a new level in the South African music scene.

In just over three months, the singer and dancer managed to reach 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video of her hit track Wololo, making history as the first artiste to do so in the local music industry.

Following hot on the heels of Babes are Joyous Celebration and Nathi, who each boast 1.9 million and 1.4 million YouTube views for Halleluya Nkateko and Nomvula respectively.

Speaking to Sowetan LIVE, an excited Babes said she was grateful for the mammoth support from her fans.

“I’m grateful for the overwhelming support. Can’t wait to drop the album in October, because people are waiting for it and I can’t wait to see all my supporters at my shows,” she said.

Her manager, Victor Dlokolo, added: “We’re celebrating. It’s a milestone she achieved in such a short space of time. It shows how people are interested in the brand.

“After a long time, South Africans have an authentically local talent they can celebrate.”

While fans weren’t hesitant to welcome Wololo upon its release, that was hardly the case for Babes’ second single Mercedes, which was criticised for making reference to a “killer drug” being used in KZN.

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Babes’ camp slammed the accusations labelling it as rubbish. Babes’ manager explained that the songstress named the song Mercedes as it’s her “dream car”.

“There’s not a single lyric about alcohol and drugs in her single Mercedes. A Mercedes Benz is Babes’ dream car which she wants to buy for her father and this is what she refers to in the song,” explained Victor.

But in an unexpected twist of events, Wololo has been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Mausay Media.

When contacted for a comment, Cobus Burger, Mausay Media managing director explained that the copyright claim was against the title.

Mausay Records released the video for Wololo by Wyzle — produced by Bemshima — in December 2015. After failed attempts to contact West Ink Records, the Media House notified YouTube.

“We then raised the issue with YouTube, who after an investigation, honoured our copyright claim.”

Mausay Media specialises in the music entertainment industry as a Record Label and Publisher. — Online