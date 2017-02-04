Woman bashed for assaulting mother-in-law

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A VILLAGE head from Bulilima District severely assaulted his daughter-in-law with a knobkerrie and log until she lost consciousness for beating up his wife.

Lampert Ndlovu (64) of Dupute Village first hit Ms Ntandokayise Ndebele with a knobkerrie until it broke into pieces. He then got hold of a wooden log and continued beating her up.

Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Mawere facing attempted murder charges. He was remanded in custody to February 15.

His lawyer, Mr Kenneth Lubimbi of Lubimbi and Partners Legal Practitioners said his client fully understood the allegations that were being levelled against him.

He also said Ndlovu did not have any complaints against the police.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Ndlovu attacked his daughter-in-law for beating up his wife with a mopane switch.

“On 26 January at around 5PM, Ms Ndebele met her mother-in-law Ms Journey Sibanda on her way home. She approached her and asked why she was spreading rumours about her.

“Before Ms Sibanda could reply, her daughter-in-law took a mopane switch and whipped her several times all over the body. Ms Sibanda fled and reported the matter to her husband,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said the following day, Ndlovu took a knobkerrie and a log and assaulted his daughter-in-law. Mrs Sibanda said Ndlovu struck his daughter-in-law with a knobkerrie on the head and she fell down. He continued assaulting her with the knobkerrie all over the body until it broke into pieces.

“When the knobkerrie broke, Ndlovu took a log and continued attacking Ms Ndebele until it also broke into pieces. When neighbours arrived at her homestead, she had lost consciousness.

“They restrained Ndlovu and Ms Ndebele was rushed to Makhulela Clinic where she later regained consciousness and was referred to Plumtree District Hospital,” said Mrs Sibanda.

