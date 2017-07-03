Woman breaks hubby’s arm over used condom

July 3, 2017 Local News

used cndm

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter
A WOMAN from Bulawayo who allegedly had an argument with her husband after he found a used condom in her bag, twisted and broke his arm after he ordered her to change their baby’s diaper at around 2AM, a court heard.

Casenene Thandiwe Sibanda (24) from the city centre allegedly broke Mr Rodger Sibanda (48)’s arm last week.

Sibanda appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of assault.

Mr Sibanda later withdrew the case against his wife before plea saying he had forgiven her.

“Your Worship, l want to withdraw the case against my wife. She made a mistake and l have forgiven her. We have two minor children that need motherly love,” said Mr Sibanda.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the couple had argued over a used condom that Mr Sibanda found in his wife’s bag before going to bed.

He said a second argument arose at around 2AM as the couple was sleeping with its two children.

“One of their kids had a running stomach and she messed up her disposable diaper. The complainant then woke his wife up to clean up the mess but the accused person refused and told him that he should clean it up himself,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“A misunderstanding arose and the accused person held the complainant’s right arm tightly and twisted it. The complainant then held accused by the throat to force her to let go but she continued twisting the arm until it broke”.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest. — @cynthiamthembo1.
Related Posts

  • Mthwakazi

    This macho woman must be clocking at 250 lbs and armed with a heavyweight boxer’s arms. The poor husband some 120 lb of useless matter with toothpicks for arms. Shame. To break someone’s arm with no specialized training is impressive. I had to be taught to do that.

    • kevin

      @ Mthwakazi , and you say that with so much pride …….. shame , pho ungafundiswa into ezwayo uzathini kkkkkk.

    • Roger Sibanda.

      Not funny…

  • Bizo Sibongo

    Komfazi utshay’ indonda.
    I thought it was just a nickname.

  • Mlilo Chauke

    thats a sorry excuse of a man uyehluleka embhedeni uphinde wehluplwe le mandleni yikho ekudelela want an embarassment

    • Zhou

      kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • God of War

    This stupid man should get rid of his loose wife before she infects him with an STD or beats him to death.

  • J

    Sad state of affairs! My heart is so sad for the children. What kind of a future do they have, one wonders?
    The couple needs serious help. Can the relevant organisations intervene for the sake of the children?