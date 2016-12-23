Woman dumps baby for SA music career

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Gweru who abandoned her two-month old baby and went to South Africa to pursue a musical career, has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Wadzanai Vhazhure of Mkoba Village 20, pleaded guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of children when she appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shotgame.

Vhazhure will however serve an effective six months in prison after Mr Shotgame suspended the other six months on condition that she does not within the next five years commit a similar offence.

Passing sentence, Mr Shotgame said Vhazhure acted in a very shameful manner.

He said she left the baby who was still breastfeeding alone and went to SA.

Mr Shotgame however said what was in Vhazhure’s favour was that she pleaded guilty and as such did not waste the court’s time. He said she was also remorseful.

“However a fine or community service will be a mockery of justice given the gravity of the offence,” said Mr Shotgame.

Prosecuting, Mr Jabulani Gwapedza told the court that on February 27 last year at around 9PM, Vhazhure left her two month old baby alone at Walter Lunga’s house.

“When the complainant arrived at the house he found the baby alone and phoned Vhazhure who told him that he should take care of the baby.

“The complainant took the baby to his mother.

“On December 15 the complainant met the accused in Gweru and reported her to the police.

The accused person was arrested on December 17.