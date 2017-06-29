Woman faints in court

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

BUSINESS came to a standstill at the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday when a woman who was being accused by her landlady of failing to pay $60 for water, collapsed in the courtroom.

Court proceedings were adjourned as an ambulance was called to rush Ms Simangele Ndlovu, whose age could not be established, to Victoria Falls District Hospital.

The woman had been dragged to court by Mrs Monica Moyo of 1337 Chinotimba suburb for failing to pay $60 for water charges.

Ms Ndlovu started shaking soon after the magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa pronounced that the charges had been withdrawn.

Court officials tried to administer first aid on Ms Ndlovu who ended up failing to speak or move, before eventually collapsing.

The magistrate had just read her ruling when Ms Ndlovu raised a hand indicating that she wanted to say something.

She, however, failed to utter a word after Ms Maphosa gave her the chance to speak.

“The matter is withdrawn on the insistence of the plaintiff,” the magistrate said.

Ms Ndlovu had denied owing her landlady, claiming she had been overcharging her and other tenants for water bills.

“I paid all her money. Instead the plaintiff was not telling us the truth about how much we were supposed to pay. We were five tenants and we were supposed to pay $6 each per month because the water charges are fixed at $29 but she was charging us $10 which is way above what we were supposed to be paying. That’s why I didn’t pay because I realised that I had overpaid,” said Ms Ndlovu in her defence.

In her summons, Mrs Moyo claimed that Ms Ndlovu owed $60 after defaulting in paying between January this year and May.

She said Ms Ndlovu had on numerous occasions given excuses saying she didn’t have money.

The court ordered Mrs Moyo to produce water bills for the house, but the landlady indicated that she was withdrawing the matter. — @ncubeleon