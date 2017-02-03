Woman helps husband rape 14-year-old

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

A ZVISHAVANE couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 14 year –old girl before the woman assisted her husband to rape the minor by holding her hands.

Appearing before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing charges of kidnapping and rape was Philemon Moyo Tauze (30) and his wife Netsai Sibanda (25) of Mhike Village, under Chief Mazvihwa.

The duo, the court heard, planned to kidnap the girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons so that Tauze could rape her.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to February 13 in custody.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said on January 25 at around 7AM Sibanda approached the complainant who was on her way to Matoti Village.

She allegedly asked her to accompany her to her homestead saying she wanted to give her something that she had kept for her.

“The complainant agreed and when they reached the homestead, Sibanda asked her if she could put up for the night saying her husband would be away,” said Mr Mavhiza.

At around 8PM that night, the accused was told to sleep in the same bedroom hut with the couple. During the night, Tauze woke up and started caressing the complainant.”

He said the complainant resisted before Sibanda woke up, grabbed and pinned her down and Tauze went on to allegedly rape her.

