Woman ‘hires $100 hitmen’. . . Boyfriend killed, body burnt

February 6, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
(L) Chenjerai Zhou, (C) Loice Mahlamvana and (R) Tavonga Shoko

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief
A Mberengwa man was killed and his body burnt before being thrown into a dam by two hit men allegedly hired by his girlfriend who accused him of abusing her.

Loice Mahlamvana (39) allegedly paid the hit men $100 to kill her boyfriend Mr Munakiishe Chinyoka (42) whom she accused of abusing her.

Chenjerai Zhou (37) who is Mahlamvana’s ex-boyfriend and Tavonga Shoko (29) were allegedly paid $50 each to commit the gruesome murder.

Mahlamvana said she no longer loved Mr Chinyoka but he was refusing to accept this.

Yesterday, Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko all of Nyikinya Village, Chief Maziofa in Mberengwa appeared before Mberengwa resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing murder charges.

The trio arrested at the weekend, three months after the murder, was remanded in custody to February 15 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the state case that Mahlamvana was Chinyoka’s girlfriend until sometime last November when their relationship turned sour.

Mr Chinyoka started accusing Mahlamvana of having many boyfriends and he allegedly started assaulting her.

On November 29, Mahlamvana allegedly hired Zhou and Shoko to kill Mr Chinyoka and paid them $50 each.

During the same night, Zhou and Shoko allegedly followed Mr Chinyoka from a beer drink to Mahlamvana’s house.

The now deceased entered Mahlamvana’s house and after a few minutes, Zhou and Shoko followed and found him sleeping on the floor.

Mr Chinyoka was allegedly blind folded by Shoko while Zhou assaulted him all over the body with a log until he became unconscious.

The two men carried him outside and when they discovered that he had died, Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko then allegedly hatched a plan to dispose the body.

Mahlamvana allegedly provided a wheelbarrow and two litres of petrol.

The trio took the body to Mpandashango Dam.

They put the body in a nearby dry stream before pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire but only the deceased clothes and cellphone were burnt.

Zhou and Shoko allegedly tied a big stone to Mr Chinyoka’s body before throwing it into the dam.

On December 5,  Mr Chinyoka’s body was seen floating in the dam and was retrieved before being taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post-mortem.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the trio last Saturday.

Mr Michael Ncube appeared for the state.
  • Mkhokheli

    Life is very cheap in Zimbabwe. Killing a human being for $50 each. I wonder what is wrong with our people . For sure something is not right in our country from the top to the bottom hence we see all these stupid things happening. Even the late, why didn’t he accept rejection and move on. My people, let’s seek salvation from God not miracles. We need to be born again in spirit for protection from the evil spirits prevailing in our land .

    • Kumbirai Munyaradzi

      true

    • zim1

      What an evil deed.The woman should simply have reported the abuser to the
      police instead of taking the law into her own hands

  • robin hood

    gruesome , heinous and callous . women seem more cruel than men?

  • zimbo

    shonas are ugly Ohh my God…

    • musa

      kkkkkk. but mahlamvana is not shona

      • mamntungwa

        true she is Ndau

    • niko

      you tribalist idiot …Mahlamvana is not shona his probably your sister

    • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

      If you want to know what ugly is, check imbumbu ka nyoko egcwel’ inzinza ezimhlophe.

      • zimbo

        you saw your own mothers p*ssy thats how you know inzinza ezimhlophe zinjani

        • Bosso Fan

          Vele awulangqondo that’s why bekutshele ngesitho sikanyoko wena mntanesfebe!!

        • Nkunzemnyama

          Ukhulum’ umsuzo msunukanyoko!!
          You’re talking crap!!

    • Mthwakazi

      Haha you’re very right but they are not as ugly as uMDIDI KANYOKO olesiHLAMA, ONGATSHETSHELWANGA!

    • Mpisi

      how about igolo lika nyoko elichinca ama sperms, wena mntanewule.

  • Dudu Mdlaziba

    Senseless murder

  • feya

    The woman is obviously only going to get community service at most…

  • danny chakoma

    ummmm.the three must be given the same jail term,or must be hanged

  • sthwalambiza

    they deserve tough prison

  • litshe

    do not rush to give these people amnesty they should serve jail terms to satisfactory levels