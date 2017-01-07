Woman loses $12 000 in daylight robbery

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested after they allegedly stole more than $12 000 and property worth $669 from a businesswoman’s car that was parked outside her shop along Fort Street.

Babs Nyakudzwanza (33) and Golden Makoni (28) both from Makokoba suburb allegedly unlocked Ms Caroline Dube’s Nissan Serena and stole the money and property.

The court heard that when the pair opened the vehicle they discovered that Ms Dube’s daughter was seated inside and they told her that she was being called by her mother inside the shop.

After that, the pair allegedly stole $12 185, R400, P800, two cellphones, purses, a bank card, a driver’s licence and cosmetics last week.

Nyakudzwanza and Makoni appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a theft charge.

The pair pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to January 27.

Nyakudzwanza told the court that Tongesayi Wambe and Samurayi, who are at large, are the ones who stole from the car.

He said they followed them and negotiated for part of the loot.

“We told them that we saw them stealing from the Nissan Serena and they gave us some of the property including $1 729 and R1 000 so as not to report to the police. We didn’t use the money until the police recovered it from me,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on December 30, at Cumberland building, Nyakudzwanza and Makoni or one or more of them opened the door of a Nissan Serena and stole the money and property.

“The accused persons took $12 185, R4 000, P800, a Sony Experia, a Samsung neo pocket cellphone, four bunches of keys, a bottle of perfume, one box of eye shadow, one lipstick, two lip gloss, one IPhone charger, a driver’s licence, two national identity cards, one bank card, one cardone poultry stress cardpack, one padlock, and three purses while Ms Dube was inside her shop,” he said.

The prosecutor said police recovered $1 729,

R1 000 and some of the property including national identity, bank card and the driver’s licence from Nyakudzwanza.

The court heard that police also managed to recover $1 187, R1 000 and P300 from Makoni.

— cynthiamthembo1