Woman rapist jailed 20 years

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

AN HIV positive woman from Mangwe who sexually abused her two juvenile nephews and infected one with an STI has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The 34-year old woman ‘raped’ the two minors aged 7 and 13 between July and August this year.

She infected the elder child with herpes.

It was revealed in court that both complainants tested negative for HIV.

The court heard that the woman made the 13-year-old boy conceal the forced sex by telling him that her husband would kill him if the matter came to light.

The mother of a 16-year-old child, had last week pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault before regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.

Mr Mberewere however convicted her due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced her to 20 years in prison.

In passing sentence, Mr Mberewere said what was aggravating was that the accused was aware of her HIV status.

The woman did not show remorse as she insisted she did not abuse the two minors even during mitigation.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said sometime in July, the woman called the 13-year-old to her bedroom, locked the door and demanded sex from him.

“She undressed him, played with his manhood until it became erect. She then had unprotected sex with him,” he said.

“She committed the offence several times until the boy developed blisters on his back. The minor reported the matter to his headmaster who made a report to the police leading to her arrest on August 3,” Mr Manyiwa said.

The court heard that she raped the seven-year-old once in July during the absence of her husband.

Mr Manyiwa said: “The minor only revealed the sexual assault after his aunt had been arrested for abusing his brother.”

The headmaster testified in court and said the minor showed him his back and he suspected it could be an STI and sent him home.

He said a medical examination revealed that he had herpes.

The court heard that the headmaster asked the minor what had happened and he started crying saying his uncle was going to kill him because he had slept with his wife. — @MondelaC